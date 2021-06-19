PointPay PointPay

“Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki

News
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 11:53
article image
Yuri Molchan
Financial influencer and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to drop to $24,000 as things are getting worse for the financial system
“Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent entrepreneur, investor and the author of the best-selling “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book on financial literacy Robert Kiyosaki has taken to Twitter to share his take on the recent announcements of more financial stimulus by the US government in March, when a $1.9 trillion plan was approved.

Besides, some lawmakers are proposing the fourth round of stimulus checks.

Kiyosaki has tweeted that the bubble is growing fast and “the biggest crash in world history is coming”.

Previously, U.Today reported that Kiyosaki turned into a vocal supporter of Bitcoin. Unlike other major Bitcoiners, he does not slam traditional safe havens, such as gold, and tweeted that he was acquiring more gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Related
Small and Medium Bitcoin Whales Keep Holding and Accumulating Despite BTC Dropping to $35,500

He said the same in his recent tweet. He expects Bitcoin to fall from the current $35,000 level to $24,000 and then he apparently plans to buy the dip.

“Crashes are best time to get rich”, he stated.

8173_0
Image via Twitter
#Robert Kiyosaki ('Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author) #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image “Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki
06/19/2021 - 11:53

“Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitcoin Miners to Be Driven to Use Green Energy by US and China: Insider Colin Wu
06/19/2021 - 11:11

Bitcoin Miners to Be Driven to Use Green Energy by US and China: Insider Colin Wu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Bitmain Giant Releases New Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Machine: Details
06/19/2021 - 10:51

Bitmain Giant Releases New Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Machine: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan