“Biggest Crash in World History Coming, I'm Waiting for Bitcoin to Hit $24,000”: Robert Kiyosaki

Financial influencer and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to drop to $24,000 as things are getting worse for the financial system

Prominent entrepreneur, investor and the author of the best-selling “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book on financial literacy Robert Kiyosaki has taken to Twitter to share his take on the recent announcements of more financial stimulus by the US government in March, when a $1.9 trillion plan was approved.

Besides, some lawmakers are proposing the fourth round of stimulus checks.

Kiyosaki has tweeted that the bubble is growing fast and “the biggest crash in world history is coming”.

Previously, U.Today reported that Kiyosaki turned into a vocal supporter of Bitcoin. Unlike other major Bitcoiners, he does not slam traditional safe havens, such as gold, and tweeted that he was acquiring more gold, silver and Bitcoin.

He said the same in his recent tweet. He expects Bitcoin to fall from the current $35,000 level to $24,000 and then he apparently plans to buy the dip.

“Crashes are best time to get rich”, he stated.