Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes

Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin network saw larger increase in transaction fees, surpassing Ethereum
Fri, 12/08/2023 - 16:30
Bitcoin, Ethereum Fees Rise in Tandem as On-chain Activity Spikes
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On-chain analytics start-up IntoTheBlock reports an on-chain activity spike thisweek as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rallied to new yearly highs.

As a result, the Bitcoin network saw a large increase in transaction fees, surpassing Ethereum's total fees. In this comparison, Bitcoin fees increased by 60%, while Ethereum fees increased by nearly 50%.

A combination of factors appears to be driving the increase in network fees for Bitcoin, including a Bitcoin price climb that saw the cryptocurrency reach yearly highs of $45,000 on Dec. 5 before settling above $43,000, where it presently traded, and an uptick in Bitcoin Inscriptions, which increased demand for network capacity.

Because of the popularity of inscriptions, the cost of sending a Bitcoin transaction has risen.

Bitcoin's total fees for the week amounted to $43.8 million, representing a 61.4% increase. Ethereum total fees amounted to $83.3 million, which represents 48.3% growth, according to IntoTheBlock data.

In today's trading, Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in daily gains, reaching new yearly highs of $2,390. ETH went up 4.58% in the last 24 hours to $2,360 at the time of writing. In this time frame, Bitcoin was only up 1.26% to $43,937.

Despite its recent bullish climb to new yearly highs, IntoTheBlock sees a worrying indication for Ethereum. It observes that Ethereum is not experiencing a major surge of new users, as the number of new addresses and the new adoption rate show no significant spikes.

Despite this, Ethereum is the only major layer-1 network where the percentage of supply held by whales has increased significantly.  According to IntoTheBlock, whales now hold 35% of the ETH supply, up from 22% in January.

#Bitcoin #Ethereum
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

