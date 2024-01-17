Ripple Meets Hedera: Crypto Leaders' Groundbreaking Chat

Advertisement

Utopian Lab founder Max Walker-Williams recently conducted an insightful interview with two key leaders from Ripple and Hedera.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, and Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder of Hedera, joined forces to discuss the future of the industry.

This meeting represents a significant development for the crypto space since it indicates the possibility of increased collaboration and unity in the burgeoning sector.

Uniting for a stronger crypto future

During the interview, Walker-Williams brought together these two influential figures to talk about the potential for increased collaboration within the industry.

Garlinghouse, representing Ripple, stressed the importance of such partnerships, stating, "We gonna make sure that we start talking about whether we can collaborate as well."

Prior to that, Baird said that he really enjoyed having conversations about tokenization on the X social media network.

Ripple CEO's vision in Davos

In a recent interview at Davos with CNBC, Garlinghouse shared his views on the future of the crypto industry and its regulatory challenges.

Garlinghouse criticized the approach of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, saying, "I think Gary Gensler is doing the same thing over and over again and thinks that somehow he's going to win in court."

Garlinghouse also discussed the broader implications of current SEC policies and their impact on the U.S. economy and its global leadership in the crypto sector.

He stressed the importance of regulatory clarity, particularly for emerging technologies like stablecoins, and predicted legislative progress in the U.S. by 2024.

This view aligns with the growing consensus in the industry for the need for a balanced regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting investors.