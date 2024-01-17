Advertisement
AD

Ripple Meets Hedera: Crypto Leaders' Groundbreaking Chat

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse and Hedera's Leemon Baird have discussed potential collaborations in the crypto space
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 19:34
Ripple Meets Hedera: Crypto Leaders' Groundbreaking Chat
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement
Utopian Lab founder Max Walker-Williams recently conducted an insightful interview with two key leaders from Ripple and Hedera. 

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, and Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder of Hedera, joined forces to discuss the future of the industry. 

This meeting represents a significant development for the crypto space since it indicates the possibility of increased collaboration and unity in the burgeoning sector.

Uniting for a stronger crypto future

During the interview, Walker-Williams brought together these two influential figures to talk about the potential for increased collaboration within the industry. 

Garlinghouse, representing Ripple, stressed the importance of such partnerships, stating, "We gonna make sure that we start talking about whether we can collaborate as well." 

Related
Fidelity Exec Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Churn After ETF Approval

Prior to that, Baird said that he really enjoyed having conversations about tokenization on the X social media network. 

Ripple CEO's vision in Davos

In a recent interview at Davos with CNBC, Garlinghouse shared his views on the future of the crypto industry and its regulatory challenges. 

Garlinghouse criticized the approach of SEC Chair Gary Gensler, saying, "I think Gary Gensler is doing the same thing over and over again and thinks that somehow he's going to win in court." 

Garlinghouse also discussed the broader implications of current SEC policies and their impact on the U.S. economy and its global leadership in the crypto sector. 

He stressed the importance of regulatory clarity, particularly for emerging technologies like stablecoins, and predicted legislative progress in the U.S. by 2024. 

This view aligns with the growing consensus in the industry for the need for a balanced regulatory framework that fosters innovation while protecting investors.

#Ripple News #Hedera News #Blockchain News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Fidelity Exec Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Churn After ETF Approval
2024/01/17 20:07
Fidelity Exec Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Churn After ETF Approval
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Major Bitcoin (BTC) Price Metric 'Meaningfully Positive,' Glassnode Says
2024/01/17 20:07
Major Bitcoin (BTC) Price Metric 'Meaningfully Positive,' Glassnode Says
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Max Keiser Explains Why BTC Failed to Hit $50,000 Despite ETF Being Nailed, Shibarium Sees 210% Transaction Spike, Ripple CEO Slams SEC Chair: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/17 20:07
Max Keiser Explains Why BTC Failed to Hit $50,000 Despite ETF Being Nailed, Shibarium Sees 210% Transaction Spike, Ripple CEO Slams SEC Chair: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Coinbarpay Introduces a Brand New Ecosystem Cryptocurrency on XDB CHAIN to Expand the Adoption of Crypto Payments Globally
Kabuni Celebrates “Stake a Future” Launch with 10,000 Steamboat Willie-Inspired NFTs
HELLO Labs Unveils Distribution Strategy for Killer Whales Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple Meets Hedera: Crypto Leaders' Groundbreaking Chat
Fidelity Exec Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) Price Churn After ETF Approval
Major Bitcoin (BTC) Price Metric 'Meaningfully Positive,' Glassnode Says
Show all