Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays on Edge as This Key Bullish Move Is Plotted

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Shiba Inu is charting recovery course, with on-chain signals showing bull ride is around corner
Wed, 17/01/2024 - 8:52
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays on Edge as This Key Bullish Move Is Plotted
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Things are beginning to turn around for good for Shiba Inu (SHIB), with an aggressive sell-off in the ecosystem now beginning to fade away gradually. Per data from CoinMarketCap, Shiba Inu is changing hands for $0.000009605, with a counterbalanced growth rate that shows the actions of the market bulls now match up with those of the bears.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 551% as Whales Make Epic Comeback

Shiba Inu's trading volume is also wriggling out of the red zone, with a 1.3% uptick to $108,181,442 in 24 hours. On-chain insights from Shiba Inu show the token is on the edge as it can easily flip toward the bullish zone if the bulls were to press slightly harder beyond the current whale action.

The token’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 46, showing it is in the neutral zone and can easily be shaped with an extra buying spree to change course. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is also flashing signs that show the MACD line is looking to cross above the signal line, a move that will show a major push for new highs.

SHIBUSDT 1D Chart via TradingView

Bullish changes coming to Shiba Inu

Since Shiba Inu lost a zero recently, it has been doing all it can to return back to break the resistance wall at the $0.00001 level. This fight back has been marked by a general inconsistency in the market that has seen Bitcoin’s price consolidating between the $42,000 and $43,500 price marks. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sets 88 Million Tokens Ablaze as Burn Rate Jumps 1,628%

The attempt by Shiba Inu to print a solo ride has been masked by the dwindling of trading volume as well as the slowed pace in the burn rate and Shibarium’s daily transaction count. These are indicators that typically show Shiba Inu’s network health, and as part of the ongoing revival push, they are signaling impressive bullish changes.

Overall, Shiba Inu bulls are ready for the next major leg up, and the tiny trigger is being anticipated to achieve this goal.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Opens up About IPO and Current Plans
2024/01/17 08:50
Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Opens up About IPO and Current Plans
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image ViaBTC Ecosystem Launches Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Community Initiatives Series
2024/01/17 08:50
ViaBTC Ecosystem Launches Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Community Initiatives Series
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Bitcoin ETF: $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days
2024/01/17 08:50
Bitcoin ETF: $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

HELLO Labs Unveils Distribution Strategy for Killer Whales Series
Cobraking Emerges as the King of All Snek Memes on Cardano Blockchain, Achieving Unprecedented 5000% Price Surge within Hours of Launch
Sui Tops $300M in TVL, Passes Bitcoin and Joins Upper Echelon of DeFi Protocols
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stays on Edge as This Key Bullish Move Is Plotted
Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Opens up About IPO and Current Plans
ViaBTC Ecosystem Launches Bitcoin (BTC) Halving Community Initiatives Series
Show all