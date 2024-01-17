Bitcoin ETF: $10 Billion Traded in Just Three Days

Advertisement

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have experienced a staggering $10 billion in total trading volume over a mere three-day period.

The update, which has been provided by ETF analyst James Seyffart via the X social media network, shows a robust appetite for digital asset exposure through regulated financial markets.

High rollers

Among the standout performers, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) leads with a total volume of over $5 billion, followed by iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with $1.995 billion and $1.468 billion, respectively.

ARK's 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) has also shown a remarkable entry with $567 million in trades.

This flurry of trading suggests that institutional and retail investors alike are increasingly comfortable trading Bitcoin through traditional investment vehicles.

An "insane" achievement

Eric Balchunas, another seasoned ETF analyst, put the explosive growth of Bitcoin ETFs into perspective by comparing their trading volume to the entire cohort of ETFs launched in 2023. With the new ETFs garnering a combined volume of $450 million, the Bitcoin ETF market outpaced them by a significant margin. Balchunas describes this volume as "insane."

The comparison reveals that Bitcoin ETFs have managed to capture the market's attention and trading power, potentially offering them greater longevity and relevance in the marketplace.

The booming trade volume of Bitcoin ETFs is a testament to the market's validation of cryptocurrency as a significant investment category.

It is yet to be seen how these funds will perform in the long term, but the current trend suggests a growing acceptance of Bitcoin within the traditional finance world.