    Bitcoin ETF Hype Far From Over: Top Expert Ends Speculations

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bloomberg expert Eric Balchunas unveils truth if Bitcoin ETF boom is really over
    Thu, 18/04/2024 - 16:09
    Recent days have witnessed a shift in sentiment toward the Bitcoin ETF sector, with data revealing a temporary downturn in flows. According to recent data from a notable analytics firm, Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a net outflow of $165 million yesterday. Notably, Grayscale ETF GBTC reported a net outflow of $133 million, while BlackRock ETF IBIT saw a net inflow of approximately $18.09 million.

    Despite this apparent cooling off, Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF expert at Bloomberg, has offered insights that challenge any premature conclusions about the demise of the Bitcoin ETF fervor. Balchunas suggests that such fluctuations are part of a natural ebb and flow within the ETF market, particularly following a period of rapid growth. 

    He emphasizes that the recent net outflows represent a mere fraction of the overall picture, with inflows persisting in other ETFs, notably IBIT, which has maintained an impressive streak of inflows for 67 consecutive days.

    What about price?

    Balchunas also provides context regarding the recent Bitcoin price drop, attributing it to market dynamics rather than fundamental weakness of the asset. He highlights the substantial gains Bitcoin has achieved, particularly since BlackRock's filing last June, noting its outperformance compared to traditional indices.

    IBIT, in particular, has garnered attention for its sustained performance, ranking 13th in all-time inflows among over 3,000 ETFs. Its total net flows now stand at $15.3 billion, cementing its position as a leading player in the ETF landscape.

    While recent headlines may paint a picture of waning interest in Bitcoin ETFs, Balchunas' analysis offers a counterpoint, suggesting that the hype surrounding these investment vehicles is far from over.

