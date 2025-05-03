Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin bull and co-founder of BTC-powered behemoth Strategy has addressed the community with a brief report about the performance shown by various assets this year, including Bitcoin. However, there was one asset that did way better than the rest and outperformed the world’s flagship cryptocurrency too.

He also urged the community to keep accumulating Bitcoin, even if it is just a few Sats per buy.

Saylor names best-performing asset this year – MSTR

Strategy’s boss Saylor has shared a diagram with top stock and crypto market assets and the performance they have displayed so far in 2025.

The list includes its majesty Bitcoin, Tesla, Strategy, Apple, Meta, Invidia, gold, Microsoft, Amazon, and a few others. Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) has outperformed them all so far with a 249% growth and a huge gap between it and the rest of the stocks/commodities.

The first after MSTR comes Bitcoin with a 64% growth. It is followed by Tesla (60%), gold (40%), and Meta (35%). Nvidia has shown a spike of 33%, followed by Apple (19%). S&P 500, Microsoft and Amazon come close to the very end of the list – 12%, 9%, and 3% up. Alphabet Inc Class C (Google’s parent company), GOOG, has so far dropped 2% this year.

According to a slightly earlier tweet of Saylor, since Strategy adopted the Bitcoin standard in August 2020, MSTR has seen a staggering 3,000% growth.

$MSTR is now up more than 3000% since adopting the Bitcoin Standard. pic.twitter.com/ZqBKMHG999 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 1, 2025

Gold set two new all-time highs last month, reaching $3,500 after the second massive surge. The first April price peak was slightly above the $3,100 level.

Saylor issues Bitcoin buy call

Earlier on Friday, Michael Saylor issued a tweet, urging the community not to be discouraged by Bitcoin price volatility and to continue accumulating the world’s leading digital currency.

“Always ₿e Stacking,” he tweeted, spelling the “B” with four vertical strokes – the B transformed this way symbolizes Bitcoin.

Always ₿e Stacking — Michael Saylor (@saylor) May 2, 2025

To set an example, Strategy has been stacking Bitcoin continuously since August 2020. The most recent BTC purchase made by the company sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market. On Monday, Saylor announced that his company had made a gargantuan acquisition of 15,355 BTC worth $1.42 billion. Besides, according to the Q1 2025 results published this week, it plans to raise a mind-boggling $42 billion through equities to accumulate even more Bitcoin that it holds now – 553,555 BTC.