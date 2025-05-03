Advertisement
Advertisement

    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 3/05/2025 - 7:02
    Renowned Bitcoin proponent Saylor reveals something better-performing than BTC in the market this year
    Advertisement
    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, a Bitcoin bull and co-founder of BTC-powered behemoth Strategy has addressed the community with a brief report about the performance shown by various assets this year, including Bitcoin. However, there was one asset that did way better than the rest and outperformed the world’s flagship cryptocurrency too.

    He also urged the community to keep accumulating Bitcoin, even if it is just a few Sats per buy.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 08:00
    BlackRock Fails to Save Bitcoin ETF From Outflows
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    XRP ETF Approval Odds Now at 78%: Polymarket
    Fidelity: Gold to Pass Baton to Bitcoin

    Saylor names best-performing asset this year – MSTR 

    Strategy’s boss Saylor has shared a diagram with top stock and crypto market assets and the performance they have displayed so far in 2025.

    Advertisement

    The list includes its majesty Bitcoin, Tesla, Strategy, Apple, Meta, Invidia, gold, Microsoft, Amazon, and a few others. Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR) has outperformed them all so far with a 249% growth and a huge gap between it and the rest of the stocks/commodities.

    The first after MSTR comes Bitcoin with a 64% growth. It is followed by Tesla (60%), gold (40%), and Meta (35%). Nvidia has shown a spike of 33%, followed by Apple (19%). S&P 500, Microsoft and Amazon come close to the very end of the list – 12%, 9%, and 3% up. Alphabet Inc Class C (Google’s parent company), GOOG, has so far dropped 2% this year.

    According to a slightly earlier tweet of Saylor, since Strategy adopted the Bitcoin standard in August 2020, MSTR has seen a staggering 3,000% growth.

    Gold set two new all-time highs last month, reaching $3,500 after the second massive surge. The first April price peak was slightly above the $3,100 level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 05/02/2025 - 13:55
    Bitcoin Retests $97,000, Michael Saylor Reacts: ‘Bitcoin Is Forever’
    ByYuri Molchan

    Saylor issues Bitcoin buy call

    Earlier on Friday, Michael Saylor issued a tweet, urging the community not to be discouraged by Bitcoin price volatility and to continue accumulating the world’s leading digital currency.

    “Always ₿e Stacking,” he tweeted, spelling the “B” with four vertical strokes – the B transformed this way symbolizes Bitcoin.

    To set an example, Strategy has been stacking Bitcoin continuously since August 2020. The most recent BTC purchase made by the company sent ripples through the cryptocurrency market. On Monday, Saylor announced that his company had made a gargantuan acquisition of 15,355 BTC worth $1.42 billion. Besides, according to the Q1 2025 results published this week, it plans to raise a mind-boggling $42 billion through equities to accumulate even more Bitcoin that it holds now – 553,555 BTC.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Strategy News #Gold
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 3, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 21:26
    Bitcoin May Break Past $100K Soon, Says Analyst
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Strategy’s Saylor Reveals Asset That Leaves Bitcoin In Dust This Year
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross: Secured, XRP Will Explode After This Level Is Reached, Did Solana (SOL) Just Paint Double-Top?
    Bitcoin May Break Past $100K Soon, Says Analyst
    Show all