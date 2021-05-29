Bitcoin Dives Below $35,000, Printing Four Consecutive Red Candles

Sat, 05/29/2021 - 10:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Digital gold has plunged below the $35,000 level as the volatile weekend takes off
Flagship digital currency has printed four consecutive hourly red candles today, plunging from the $37,000 level to below $35,000 briefly, losing 5.77 percent and $2,136 today.

By now, Bitcoin has made a slightly recovery to $35,376 on the Kraken exchange.

Guggenheim CIO Warns Crypto Holders About Volatile Holiday Weekend

Bitball Bitball

As reported by U.Today earlier, Glassnode shared a chart showing that Bitcoin funding rates had gone red, showing a bearish sentiment of investors who were preparing for a volatile weekend.

Also, Guggenheim’s CIO Scott Minerd warned that this holiday weekend is likely to be volatile for Bitcoin.

Image via TradingView
