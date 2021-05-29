Bitcoin Dives Below $35,000, Printing Four Consecutive Red Candles

Digital gold has plunged below the $35,000 level as the volatile weekend takes off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Flagship digital currency has printed four consecutive hourly red candles today, plunging from the $37,000 level to below $35,000 briefly, losing 5.77 percent and $2,136 today.

By now, Bitcoin has made a slightly recovery to $35,376 on the Kraken exchange.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Glassnode shared a chart showing that Bitcoin funding rates had gone red, showing a bearish sentiment of investors who were preparing for a volatile weekend.

Also, Guggenheim’s CIO Scott Minerd warned that this holiday weekend is likely to be volatile for Bitcoin.