Bitcoin Dives Below $35,000, Printing Four Consecutive Red Candles

Flagship digital currency has printed four consecutive hourly red candles today, plunging from the $37,000 level to below $35,000 briefly, losing 5.77 percent and $2,136 today.
By now, Bitcoin has made a slightly recovery to $35,376 on the Kraken exchange.
As reported by U.Today earlier, Glassnode shared a chart showing that Bitcoin funding rates had gone red, showing a bearish sentiment of investors who were preparing for a volatile weekend.
Also, Guggenheim’s CIO Scott Minerd warned that this holiday weekend is likely to be volatile for Bitcoin.