Guggenheim CIO Warns Crypto Holders About Volatile Holiday Weekend

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Guggenheim CIO Scott Minerd has taken to Twitter to caution cryptocurrency investors about volatility ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

Bitcoin is struggling to decisively recover from its drop to an intraday low of $35,154, trading at $36,211 on the Bitstamp exchange.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently down 37 percent this May, heading for its worst month since September 2011.

Image by tradingview.com

As reported by U.Today, Minerd said that it would take "a while" for the cryptocurrency markets to recover, but he also predicted that Bitcoin and Ethereum would ultimately end up being among the very few survivors.

In December, he made plenty of headlines after predicting that Bitcoin could reach $400,000, but he then clarified that it was a long-term forecast.