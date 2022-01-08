Bitcoin Dips Are for Buying: Justin Sun, Nayib Bukele, Michael Saylor

News
Sat, 01/08/2022 - 18:10
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Award-winning journalist Colin Wu indicates top Bitcoin advocates who leverage this dip to buy more digital gold
Bitcoin Dips Are for Buying: Justin Sun, Nayib Bukele, Michael Saylor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Chinese journalist and insider Colin Wu reveals that Tron's founder might be very far from being alone in the club of influential blockchain proponents who use this dip to buy.

100 Bitcoins (BTC) for Justin Sun

Mr. Wu has taken to Twitter to share that His Excellency Mr. Justin Sun, the eccentric billionaire and tech entrepreneur behind Tron and BitTorrent, purchased 100 Bitcoins today.

While the current price of Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to get back above $42,000, the net volume of the purchase is about $4.2 million.

Also, Mr. Sun mentioned the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the CEO of Microstrategy among possible other large-scale buyers of this "dip."

Related
Justin Sun Resigns as CEO of TRON, Says Tron Foundation to Dissolve in 2022

As covered by U.Today previously, three weeks ago, on Dec. 17, 2021, Justin Sun announced that he planned to resign as TRON CEO and become Grenada's ambassador to the WTO.

Blood on the streets

Mr. Wu added that it was Justin Sun who deposited a nine-digit sum in Ethers to Binance recently.

Three days ago, on the Fed's alarming announcements and the Kazakhstan Internet shutdown that affected 12% of the Bitcoin (BTC) hashrate, the crypto king plunged to multi-month lows at $41,500.

Related
Bitcoin Tanks to $42K for 3 Reasons, JPMorgan Has Bearish Warning About ETH, Buterin Suggests New Fee Structure for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index plummeted to 10/100, which is its lowest level since the mid-July sell-off. The last time it was so low was when the BTC price tumbled below $30,000.

#TRON News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and LINK Price Analysis for January 8
01/08/2022 - 18:19
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and LINK Price Analysis for January 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Terra (LUNA) Unobvious Opportunities Indicated by Analyst
01/08/2022 - 17:58
Terra (LUNA) Unobvious Opportunities Indicated by Analyst
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Polygon (MATIC) Gas Fees Rocketed Due to This Game
01/08/2022 - 17:34
Polygon (MATIC) Gas Fees Rocketed Due to This Game
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov