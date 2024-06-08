XRP, DOGE Armies Excited by Elon Musk's Message on X

Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who runs SpaceX, Tesla and xAI, among other innovative tech companies, has published a celebratory X post related to the recent success of SpaceX

Musk bragged about the 300th landing of Falcon 9 on X in his recent post. Falcon 9 is a reusable racket created by SpaceX in order to transport people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond it. It is the first reusable rocket on Earth that is able to reach the orbit and return. Thanks to the design, SpaceX can reuse the most costly parts of the rocket, thus bringing down the cost of flying to space with people and/cargo.

According to the SpaceX website, Falcon 9 has already conducted 343 launches, 300 landings, and 274 reflights in total. A week ago, Musk spread the word on X that Falcon 9 had made 14 successful launches in May alone.

The cryptocurrency community took this news enthusiastically, especially XRP and Dogecoin fans. Many accounts started tweeting “420” in comments in response to Musk’s “300” X post. 420 is a number adored by Elon Musk since this is widely associated with his favorite cryptocurrency Dogecoin but also with weed. April 20 (4.20, 420) is considered to be the day of both.

Many accounts also responded with memes from the “300” movie about Spartans starring Gerald Butler. The “This is Sparta” episode from it has become viral and turned into a popular meme.

First thing that came to my mind pic.twitter.com/eqZ713Dk0H — LilHumansBigImpact (@BigImpactHumans) June 8, 2024

Elon Musk’s target with SpaceX is to be able to send a human mission to Mars and establish a self-sustained colony on this planet in order to make humanity a multi-planetary species. In a recent interview, Musk said that he expects humans to land on March within next seven or eight years.