    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Influential tech entrepreneur Musk has published a crucial dystopian warning about a new AI product by Microsoft
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 9:42
    Elon Musk Issues Important “Black Mirror” Statement to Warn Community
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Contents
    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who runs X, Tesla, xAI and several other innovative companies, has taken to his own social media platform X (formerly famous as Twitter) to warn the global community about a clear possibility of “Black Mirror” TV series coming true in real life soon.

    Musk’s warning was about a new AI product announced by Microsoft – the patron of OpenAI which Musk sued earlier this year.

    Yuri Molchan

    Elon Musk's "Black Mirror" warning

    Elon Musk has commented on the new AI feature presented by Microsoft. It is called “Recall.” This addition to the Windows operating system will constantly take screenshots on users’ computers to let them remember and quickly access everything they did on their computers in archives later.

    Elon Musk pointed out that this sounds like an episode from the TV series Black Mirror – the project was made to show likely dystopian scenarios of how technologies in the future may be used for controlling and ruling global population to wide TV audiences.

    Musk tweeted that he will definitely turn this Microsoft feature off.

    New Microsoft "Recall" feature described by CEO Nadella

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that Recall is a way to introduce photographic memories into users’ history. They will be able to do a semantic search in it if they want to recall what they did on the PCs at a certain point, on a certain day, in a particular month, year, etc, to “recreate moments from the past.” Then all this data will be processed with an AI to make it searchable.

    Musk saw another point here, though. The tech magnate perhaps implied that this data with screenshots can be easily accessed and used for controlling users’ actions and to see what exactly web pages they visited, to have a peek into their personal files, photos, correspondence, etc. In the conditions of strengthening authoritarian and totalitarian regimes around the world, this could become one of the perfect tools for controlling the population through constant surveillance of their PCs.

    Satya Nadella assures that this will be only done locally on users’ PC and that those who believe this feature could be dangerous and privacy interfering have nothing to worry about.

    #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
