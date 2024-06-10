Advertisement
    Elon Musk Mentions This Solana Meme Coin for First Time

    Arman Shirinyan
    Elon Musk's mention might be enough for comeback
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 12:22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Even though he could not pronounce it correctly the first time, Elon Musk confirms he is aware of Dogwifhat, the meme token launched on the Solana network. Musk referred to it as "Dog-WiFi-hat" during the stream, showing that even the tech mogul is not immune to the quirks of the crypto meme.  

    A few months ago, one of the most popular memes was Dogwifhat, which is represented by the symbol WIF. Thanks to its humorous branding, its popularity skyrocketed. 

    But recently its value and attention had decreased, much like that of many meme tokens. The token was briefly back in the news after Musk's recent comment, which caused some market movement. However, it's was not significant, and WIF is not showing any signs of investors FOMOing into it.

    It is commonly known that Musk has a significant impact on the cryptocurrency market. Previous price spikes for assets like Dogecoin and Bitcoin have been triggered by his tweets and comments.  

    Even when he offers humorous twists to his endorsements, investors frequently respond to them swiftly. Previously, Musk has not really mentioned any smaller meme coins and has mostly stuck to meme industry giants like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

    Meme tokens can always take advantage of technological benefits. Even though Musk's remark was met with initial enthusiasm, it is important to take into account the volatility that frequently follows such events. Meme tokens are especially vulnerable to sudden fluctuations in value, which are caused by speculative trading and social media hype. 

    Currently, Solana is going through a tough period, and its meme coin industry is mostly fueled by tokens launched by celebrities like Iggy Azalea. Unfortunately, the profitability of those tokens is far from the levels of proper digital assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

