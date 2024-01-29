Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $43,000. Key Reason Why

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a swift resurgence, breaching the $43,000 mark amid a reduction in Grayscale's asset outflows and a market demonstrating robustness against selling pressure
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 17:25
Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $43,000. Key Reason Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) has surged past the $43,000 mark, a significant increase from its intraday low of $41,735. The top cryptocurrency by market cap, currently valued at approximately $843 billion, experienced a boost in trading volume to the tune of over $13 billion. 

Reduction of Grayscale outflows

Recent activity indicates that outflows from the digital asset management firm Grayscale are diminishing. Market intelligence from Arkham points out that Grayscale transferred 6,900 BTC, valued at $289.5 million, to Coinbase, marking a decrease of almost 34% from the previous transfer. 

Related
JPMorgan: Bitcoin ETF Hype Cooling

Compared to last week's average daily transfer size of $530.2 million, this represents a decline of over 45%. 

The crypto community views this tapering of outflows as a positive signal, with notable analysts like DonAlt spotlighting Bitcoin's capacity to absorb selling pressure, a robust indicator of market strength.

Recent liquidations 

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed significant liquidations, with Coinglass data showing that in the last 24 hours, total liquidations amounted to $120.54 million. 

Notably, the majority of these were short positions, totaling $63.41 million, as opposed to $57.13 million in long positions. This liquidation trend is also evident in shorter time frames, with $51.71 million liquidated in the last four hours alone, 76.78% of which were short. 

Major exchanges like Binance and OKX have contributed to these figures, with short liquidations consistently higher than long across the board. This shows that bearish bets are being squeezed out as Bitcoin's price climbs.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Grayscale News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Whales Boost Holdings by $3 Billion, Pro-XRP Lawyer Highlights Key Factor in Ripple's Win, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/01/29 17:31
Bitcoin Whales Boost Holdings by $3 Billion, Pro-XRP Lawyer Highlights Key Factor in Ripple's Win, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
2024/01/29 17:31
Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Tether (USDT) Targets $100 Billion Cap as Market Hopes for New Inflows
2024/01/29 17:31
Tether (USDT) Targets $100 Billion Cap as Market Hopes for New Inflows
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

AOFVerse Commences $AFG Initial DEX Offering (IDO)
tea Protocol Announces Incentivized Testnet Launch, Setting a New Paradigm in Open-Source Software
Neoxa.net The Future of Crypto Gaming
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Suddenly Reclaims $43,000. Key Reason Why
Bitcoin Whales Boost Holdings by $3 Billion, Pro-XRP Lawyer Highlights Key Factor in Ripple's Win, SHIB Price History Hints at Double-Digit Gains Next Month: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Defies Downtrend in Epic Plot Twist
Show all