Bitcoin (BTC) Shows Leadership as 83% Addresses Now Profitable

Bitcoin (BTC) is notably living up to expectations as a crypto market leader in many aspects. Besides being the most valuable digital currency in the industry at a $737,493,111,078 capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin's profitability is also at a level that cannot be matched by many of the top altcoins in the ecosystem today.

Per data from IntoTheBlock (ITB), as many as 83% of Bitcoin addresses are "in the money" at the moment, leaving just about 14.98% in loss and 1.35% of addresses at their break-even points. In actual numbers, the ITB data pegs the addresses in the money at 42.04 million, while those out of the money at 7.53 million and the break-even category at 679,660.

The leadership prowess becomes more visible when compared to the Ethereum statistics. Despite being a cheaper alternative with more potential for a price uptick, only 74.69% of addresses, or 77.97 million addresses, are profitable at the moment. A total of 24.76 million addresses, or 23.72%, are in losses, while those at their break-even points are 1.66 million, or 1.59% of the total.

Against other altcoins like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE), the differentials are notably even larger.

Best of Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to come, here's why

The 128% growth Bitcoin has printed in the year-to-date (YTD) period and the obvious uptick in its key growth metrics are comforting, especially to long-term investors. However, the potential approval of a spot Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) product by the U.S. SEC shows the best is yet to come.

Many analysts believe that the eventual approval of a Bitcoin ETF can tilt the balance in a favorable way. With a projected likelihood of $250 billion in cash injection by the various applications based on a conservative estimate of their assets under management (AUM), top analyst Samson Mow foresees a $1,000,000 price target for the coin in the near future.

If this happens, Bitcoin whales like MicroStrategy will be one of the biggest winners.