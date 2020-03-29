Bitcoin (BTC) Scammers Impersonate Bill Gates and Endanger Almost 30K YouTubers

Bitcoin (BTC) scammers know no quarantines or self-isolation. Dozens of fraudulent airdrops falsely endorsed by Bill Gates ask YouTubers to send in their Bitcoins.

Typically, fake YouTube airdrops are quite similar to each other. With the current pandemic enraging across the planet, a series of scams that impersonate Bill Gates have some distinct features.

With Bitcoin (BTC) Price Drop, Scammers are Getting Greedy

Just like in several other previous cases, the fraudsters launch fake 'live streams' on YouTube, asking users to send in their Bitcoins (BTC) in order to get redouble the initial amount. An 'entry ticket' into to this scam starts at 0.1 BTC which is more than $650. With previous scams, it was much cheaper.

The scammers also publish the URLs of this campaign, which are linked to suspicious websites. Unlike previous cases, fraudsters launch multiple live streams simultaneously. At press time of this article, at least two of them were active.

According to statistics, the average popularity of one live stream is about 30,000 viewers.

Very Bad Idea

Alongside that, launching fake airdrops on behalf of Microsoft's Bill Gates isn't a slam dunk for the fraudsters. It may seem ironic, but Mr. Gates is a prominent critic of cryptocurrencies, particularly of Bitcoin (BTC). He is sure that digital assets represent a kind of a ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment.

Cryptocurrencies kill, added Mr. Gates. To him, its only use-case besides short-term speculations is illegal funding for drug trafficking:

Right now cryptocurrencies are used for buying fentanyl and other drugs, so it is a rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way.

The U.Today team will one more time state that no airdrop will be conducted without the notification from an official website of a product or token. Any YouTube, Medium, and/or Telegram announcements may shill scammers. Never send your money to unknown persons.