Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for New All-Time High: Top Trader

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin's price trajectory and market cap are hitting new heights, with top traders forecasting a breakthrough
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 20:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Ready for New All-Time High: Top Trader
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
Bitcoin (BTC) has been showing strong signals of reaching a new all-time high, according to seasoned trader and market analyst Jake Wujastyk.

With the current price hovering around $67,578, the leading cryptocurrency has experienced a modest 0.8% rise in the last 24 hours. 

Over the past year, Bitcoin's value has surged by an impressive 204%, indicating a robust bullish trend. 

Bitcoin's V-shaped recovery 

Bitcoin recently underwent a V-shaped recovery, bouncing back swiftly from a sharp decline that accompanied a broader cryptocurrency market downturn. 

This recovery led to a consolidation phase, where the price stabilized in a specific range before preparing for another potential upswing. 

According to Yann Allemann, co-founder of analytics firm Glassnode, Bitcoin's price movement has formed an ABC pattern during this consolidation. 

This hints at a strong foundation for further upward momentum. Currently, Bitcoin is aiming for the $66,000 mark, with predictions of reaching up to $76,000 in the near future.

Bitcoin's market cap hits new highs  

Amidst these price fluctuations, Bitcoin's market capitalization has reached a new all-time high of $1.33 trillion. 

This milestone shows growing investor confidence and the increasing adoption of Bitcoin as a viable asset class.

Over different timeframes, Bitcoin has showcased significant growth, adding an impressive 11.6% over the past week. 

The fortnightly and monthly gains stand at 30.8% and 56.5%, respectively, underscoring the strong upward trend Bitcoin has maintained over these periods. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

