Advertisement
AD

SEC Boss Issues Major Bitcoin Warning

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler issues a stark warning about the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 18:02
SEC Boss Issues Major Bitcoin Warning
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

During a recent interview with Bloomberg, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler pointed to the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether, cautioning investors about the inherent risks. 

"This is a highly speculative asset class," Gensler said, emphasizing the dramatic price fluctuations experienced by these digital assets. 

The conversation also touched on the topic of cryptocurrency regulations. 

Navigating the waves of crypto volatility

Gensler's warnings come amid growing concerns over the stability of investments in cryptocurrencies after they experienced a rollercoaster ride.   

"One could just look at the volatility of Bitcoin in the last few days," he pointed out, arguing that the thrill of investing in these markets might not be for everyone, especially those averse to high-risk financial rides. 

Related
Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered: Data

He further noted the foundational issues underlying these digital assets, questioning, "How firm is the foundation of that? You know, you get to the top of that hill. How is the foundation underneath it?"

Gensler's cautious stance 

On the topic of crypto regulations, Gensler remained cautious. He spoke about the complex nature of determining whether digital assets like Ether are securities or commodities. 

As reported by U.Today, Gensler has repeatedly dodged questions about Ethereum's regulatory status.

He once again stressed that the SEC's approach depends on "the facts and circumstances as to whether the investing public is anticipating a profit based on the efforts of others."

#Gary Gensler #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Rally Far From Over, Per Glassnode Cofounders; SHIB Lead Teases SHIB Army With Update, Charles Hoskinson Dispels Rumors of Leaving Cardano: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/03/07 18:19
Bitcoin Rally Far From Over, Per Glassnode Cofounders; SHIB Lead Teases SHIB Army With Update, Charles Hoskinson Dispels Rumors of Leaving Cardano: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image 306,676 BTC Support Might Halt Bitcoin’s Decline to $60,000, Here's How
2024/03/07 18:19
306,676 BTC Support Might Halt Bitcoin’s Decline to $60,000, Here's How
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered: Data
2024/03/07 18:19
Elon Musk's Tesla and SpaceX Bitcoin Holdings Uncovered: Data
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Stablecoin Standard and Aleph Zero Announce Strategic Partnership to Facilitate the Future of On-Chain Commerce
Telos introduces ETH France President Jerome de Tychey as first member of Executive Advisor Committee
Crypto's New Epicenter: Asia's Rising Influence
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SEC Boss Issues Major Bitcoin Warning
Bitcoin Rally Far From Over, Per Glassnode Cofounders; SHIB Lead Teases SHIB Army With Update, Charles Hoskinson Dispels Rumors of Leaving Cardano: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
306,676 BTC Support Might Halt Bitcoin’s Decline to $60,000, Here's How
Show all