Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications

At this crucial point, a significant resistance level will probably dictate the next significant move for Bitcoin. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has served as both support and resistance in past cycles, is a major obstacle for Bitcoin, which is currently trading close to $84,000. A significant advance at this point might pave the way for Bitcoin's subsequent surge, which might take it close to the eagerly awaited $100,000 milestone.

The dropping trading volume over the last few sessions is one of the most encouraging signs of a possible breakout. A drop in volume during a correction phase frequently indicates that selling pressure is waning, giving buyers a chance to gain ground. The market may become even more bullish if Bitcoin can sustain its current momentum and break through the 200 EMA, which would indicate a significant trend reversal.

In spite of this, Bitcoin is still at a turning point. It runs the risk of continuing to consolidate or even seeing another decline if it is unable to break through the resistance level with conviction. In order to ascertain whether Bitcoin can continue its upward trajectory, macroeconomic factors such as institutional interest and liquidity trends, as well as the general sentiment of the market, will be critical.

For the time being, traders and investors should closely monitor the 200 EMA and the $84,000 level. It is more likely that Bitcoin will test $90,000 and higher if a daily close above these levels confirms a bullish breakout. Bitcoin's path to six-figure valuations could be delayed if it is unable to rise above this zone, which could result in additional corrections. With volume patterns suggesting a possible reversal, the course of Bitcoin's price over the next few trading sessions may be very important.

Dogecoin's critical state

Dogecoin, which is still in a vulnerable position, is having difficulty getting back above the critical $0.20 level. The meme coin is currently trading at about $0.17, and it faces notable technical obstacles that could affect its course in the upcoming weeks. DOGE is engaged in combat between areas of critical support and resistance. One significant psychological and technical barrier is the $0.20 mark.

A break above this threshold might pave the way for a more significant rebound. A breakdown below the $0.14 support zone on the downside could indicate additional declines. The approaching death cross pattern on the daily chart further supports the bearish outlook. Long-term downtrends are typically indicated by this technical indicator, which appears when the short-term moving average crosses below the long-term moving average.

Given significant downward pressure, DOGE already experiencing the existence of this pattern only serves to increase the probability of future price difficulties. If buyers can maintain momentum above $0.18, DOGE still has the potential to recover despite bearish indicators.

However, a full-scale bullish reversal is still unlikely until it breaks through the $0.20 resistance. Traders should now keep an eye on volume patterns and DOGE's capacity to maintain above $0.16. The meme coin may test lower levels and possibly return to $0.14 if selling pressure increases. Conversely, DOGE may gain the strength it needs to push toward $0.25 and beyond if it breaks above $0.20, invalidating bearish signals.

Solana's poor state

With a crucial technical indicator suggesting more downside risks, Solana's price is still under pressure, and the company is still struggling. The asset, which has previously experienced robust growth, is currently dealing with issues related to its most recent death cross, a bearish signal that happens when the short-term moving average drops below the long-term moving average.

Death crosses have a history of confirming Downtrend, and Solana is no different. SOL's price fell sharply after its last death cross formation, failing to hold onto important support levels. The market is not producing enough buying momentum to offset the selling pressure, and the bearish trend is still in control, even with brief relief rallies. Right now, Solana is trying to make a slight comeback, trading at about $133.

The upside potential is still constrained, though, as significant resistance levels at $146 and $173 may prevent additional growth. Any long-term recovery would require breaking through these barriers. On the down side, SOL might plunge toward the $120 support if current levels are not maintained, potentially leading to a more severe decline.

To resume its bullish trajectory Solana needs a significant boost in volume and positive sentiment, according to the market structure. Until there is a clear breakout, SOL may continue to face downside risks, and the death cross is still a significant factor affecting investor confidence. For the time being, traders should pay special attention to the resistance at $146 and $173.