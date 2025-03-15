Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says

Advertisement

The Bitcoin (BTC) community demonstrated peak fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) when the largest cryptocurrency dropped to $78,000. However, the price of the largest crypto predictably bounced back to current prices at about $85,000, despite massive pessimism.

Bitcoin (BTC): Here's how to countertrade FOMO and FUD with data

Per the estimations of Bitcoin-linked discussions on social media, $70,000 per coin represents a great gauge for FUD, while $100,000 is a great gauge for FOMO. Such a statement was shared by the team of Santiment, a top-tier on-chain analysis team, today, March 15, 2025.

While the dynamics of the Bitcoin (BTC) price have been a roller coaster in recent weeks, price estimations in the $10,000-$69,000 zones dominated social media right before the upsurge of the orange coin.

By contrast, when everyone was expecting the Bitcoin (BTC) price to go north into six-digit waters, the largest crypto entered its correction phase.

Advertisement

As such, in periods of extreme market uncertainty, betting against the crowd's estimations was the only smart move, recent weeks' data shows.

The last two points of euphoria (Feb. 20-21 and March 2) appeared to be particularly good levels to sell Bitcoin (BTC) at. Maximum pain points on Feb. 27-28 and March 10, by contrast, were good entry points for BTC longs, Santiment data shows.

Bitcoin ETFs bleeding, with $1.3 billion lost in seven days

At the same time, the last week was extremely painful for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. On March 11, the BTC price plunged below $77,000, erasing all November, December, January and February gains.

Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the United States also reflected the market's depression. In the last seven days, only once did they register a mediocre inflow of liquidity. For six days, the dynamics was negative, which resulted in a $1.3 billion reduction of AUM.

This was the largest outflow in the entire history of Spot Bitcoin ETFs. As of press time, their net AUM dropped to $95 billion. At its peak, this metric exceeded $115 billion.