Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 15:15
    Santiment, major on-chain analytics platform, indicates two crucial levels for Bitcoin (BTC) community sentiment
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin (BTC) community demonstrated peak fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) when the largest cryptocurrency dropped to $78,000. However, the price of the largest crypto predictably bounced back to current prices at about $85,000, despite massive pessimism.

    Bitcoin (BTC): Here's how to countertrade FOMO and FUD with data

    Per the estimations of Bitcoin-linked discussions on social media, $70,000 per coin represents a great gauge for FUD, while $100,000 is a great gauge for FOMO. Such a statement was shared by the team of Santiment, a top-tier on-chain analysis team, today, March 15, 2025.

    While the dynamics of the Bitcoin (BTC) price have been a roller coaster in recent weeks, price estimations in the $10,000-$69,000 zones dominated social media right before the upsurge of the orange coin.

    HOT Stories
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched

    By contrast, when everyone was expecting the Bitcoin (BTC) price to go north into six-digit waters, the largest crypto entered its correction phase.

    Advertisement

    As such, in periods of extreme market uncertainty, betting against the crowd's estimations was the only smart move, recent weeks' data shows.

    The last two points of euphoria (Feb. 20-21 and March 2) appeared to be particularly good levels to sell Bitcoin (BTC) at. Maximum pain points on Feb. 27-28 and March 10, by contrast, were good entry points for BTC longs, Santiment data shows. 

    Bitcoin ETFs bleeding, with $1.3 billion lost in seven days

    At the same time, the last week was extremely painful for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. On March 11, the BTC price plunged below $77,000, erasing all November, December, January and February gains.

    Bitcoin Spot ETFs in the United States also reflected the market's depression. In the last seven days, only once did they register a mediocre inflow of liquidity. For six days, the dynamics was negative, which resulted in a $1.3 billion reduction of AUM.

    This was the largest outflow in the entire history of Spot Bitcoin ETFs. As of press time, their net AUM dropped to $95 billion. At its peak, this metric exceeded $115 billion.

    #Bitcoin Price

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:05
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 15:00
    Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin Becomes Only Meme Crypto in Red
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price: $70K for FUD, $100K for FOMO, Data Says
    XRP at $2.40: What to Expect Next for XRP Price?
    Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin Becomes Only Meme Crypto in Red
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD