'$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin

Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, indicates that Bitcoin (BTC) has one major difference from gold (XAU) despite always being compared to it. Instead of having physical "bearing," knowledge is key to Bitcoin (BTC) ownership, the seasoned blockchain entrepreneur points out.

Bitcoin (BTC) vs. gold (XAU): Samson Mow on key difference between two assets

The core difference between Bitcoin (BTC) and gold (XAU) is the nature of ownership in the two assets. While for the orange coin, private key knowledge is essential to "owning" the asset, gold (XAU) remains the "bearer's" asset, with necessary physical possession.

Prominent Bitcoin (BTC) evangelist Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3 and Pixelmatic, pointed out this striking difference in an X post shared today, on March 15, 2025, with his 340,000 followers. At the same time, he added that the very concept of "bearing" is blurred now.

Bitcoin (BTC) is often called "digital gold," which has also always been one of its key value narratives. Just like gold (XAU), Bitcoin (BTC) has no emission center, and its supply is scarce, which is a significant advantage over fiat currencies subject to inflation.

As covered by U.Today previously, Samson Mow is an advocate of super-bullish $1,000,000 per Bitcoin (BTC) price theory.

He also compared Bitcoin (BTC) to gold (XAU) in the context of U.S. Federal Strategic Bitcoin Reserve discussions.

Gold (XAU) price hits all-time high over $3,000

Amid global geopolitical uncertainty and recession fears, gold (XAU) has proven its position as a reserve asset. The gold (XAU) price hit $3,001.30 in April futures expanding its 20% rally registered in recent months.

As per Ross Norman, CEO of Metals Daily, the price of the shining metal has an upside and is most likely going to reach $3,200 in 2025.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is failing to break out of its bearish dynamics. At press time, BTC is changing hands at $83,900, 23% down from the peak. The strategic reserve announcements were met with very limited enthusiasm.

The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index remains in the fear zone at 46/100.