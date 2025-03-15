Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 15/03/2025 - 12:15
    Dogecoin skyrockets in network activity amid eight-week downturn in crypto market
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), a dog-themed cryptocurrency, is in the spotlight as its network activity experiences growth. According to on-chain data from Santiment shared by crypto analyst Ali, active addresses on the Dogecoin network skyrocketed by 400%, reaching nearly 395,000.

    Advertisement

    In an analysis published by Santiment on March 14, the on-chain analytics platform noted that while cryptocurrencies remain suppressed, some altcoins are showing emerging spikes in on-chain and social activity. Ideally, during a marketwide price downturn, abrupt rises in whale transactions (showing their accumulation) or network growth (indicating imminent on-chain transaction increases) are common. However, this may not entirely be the case.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    SHIB Burn Rate Skyrockets 416% With Half Billion SHIB Torched
    XRP Already Recovered 20%, Enormous Ethereum (ETH) Selling Volume Before $2,000, Sixth Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Attempt: Another Crash?

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Death Cross Gets Worse: What to Expect?
    Fri, 03/14/2025 - 08:31
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Death Cross Gets Worse: What to Expect?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    That said, while some crypto assets are booming in network utility, whale activity and social discussions amid the eight-week downturn on the market, some are drying up. Recent weeks have seen lackluster price action across the market; thus, it is no surprise to see speculative-driven assets, in particular, seeing some of their "coldest" (lowest network activity) days of the year at the moment.

    On the contrary, Dogecoin is showing an increase in on-chain activity, with Santiment naming it the "top address activity riser" in the market downturn.

    The spike in active addresses signals a significant increase in user activity and engagement within the Dogecoin ecosystem, which remains a positive indication in the long run.

    Dogecoin price action

    At the time of writing, DOGE was up 2.89% in the last 24 hours to $0.1738, defying expectations of a death cross that appeared on its daily chart on March 14.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Dogecoin bounced off the $0.14 support on March 11 and has marked three out of the last four days in the green.

    The relief rally is expected to confront selling at 0.19. The first indication of strength will be a break and close above this level. It might pave the way for a rally to the daily simple moving averages of 50 and 200 at $0.242 and $0.248, respectively. Sellers will try to block the uptrend here, but if the bulls break through the resistance, Dogecoin might rise to $0.29.

    On the other hand, if the DOGE price falls from its current levels, it enhances the likelihood of a breach below $0.14. Dogecoin might then drop to $0.10.

    #Dogecoin News

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 11:36
    '$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Mar 15, 2025 - 8:33
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Network Heats up as Active Addresses Surge 400%
    '$1 Million Per BTC' Samson Mow Explains Difference Between Gold and Bitcoin
    SHIB's Shytoshi Kusama Mysteriously Disappears from X – What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD