Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Difficulty Hits New Record High as Miners Become More Powerful

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty reaches a fresh record high of 14.78 trln

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

On Jan. 15, the Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty skyrocketed to a new all-time high of 14.78 trln.

Alejandro De La Torre, the vice president of the number one mining pool Poolin, points to the fact that the new increase in the mining difficulty is attributed to miners ramping up their hashrate. The new generation of mining rigs is estimated to be four to five times more powerful than the previous one. 

Bitcoin difficulty
image by @bitentrepreneur

Miners are hogging more power  

The Bitcoin mining difficulty adjusts every 2,016 blocks based on how many miners are using the network and how long it takes to find the above mentioned amount of blocks. This is a genius way of preventing miners from producing too many coins or closing down shop due to different market conditions. 

With each positive adjustment, it becomes more challenging to validate a new block. Industrial-scale miners need more sophisticated hardware to be able to stay competitive and turn a profit. Meanwhile, run-of-the-mill miners have been essentially kicked to the curb.   

That said, the higher the difficulty, the more secure the Bitcoin network is. On top of that, the intrinsic value of Bitcoin increases with the cost of computational power. 

Mining difficulty and hashrate

As of recently, Bitcoin's hashrate, the metric that shows the total processing power of the network, has been rising in tandem with difficulty. On Jan. 7, it reached yet another all-time high of 120 EH/s, according to data provided by Blockchain. 

Bitcoin Hashrate
image by blockchain.com

The hashrate and difficulty tend to move in tandem but that's not always the case. As reported by U.Today, the Bitcoin difficulty dropped by seven percent on Nov. 8, which was seen as a harbinger of impending miner capitulation by some market analysts. However, this was never followed by a drop in the hashrate. 

#Cryptocurrency Mining #Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

OTC Brokers Help Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Cash Out Their Coins: Chainalysis

📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    OTC brokers and exchanges helped criminals to cash out $2.8 bln worth of $BTC in 2019

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis has revealed that about $2.8 bln worth of Bitcoin (BTC) obtained by criminals was cashed out in 2019 with the help of over-the-counter (OTC) brokers. This is certainly some startling statistics for law enforcement agencies around the globe that are vying to clamp down on crypto-related money laundering.     

Notably, Binance and Huobi are responsible for processing more than half of all illicit transactions. 

Binance, Huobi
image by chainalysis.com 

OTC desks serve as an important intermediary 

OTC brokers come in handy because of their high-volume supply, allowing customers to buy or sell large amounts of crypto. In fact, according to some estimates, centralized exchanges are responsible for only a fraction of the total trading volume but it's pretty much impossible to estimate how many coins are changing hands over the counter.         

While there are plenty of legitimate OTC desks that are operated by such high-profile exchanges like Сoinbase and Kraken, this market niche is also filled with plenty of bad actors who take advantage of relatively loose regulations.   

Those OTC brokers that facilitate illegal activities are collectively named a "Rogue 100" group. They control a pool of Bitcoin wallets and offer criminals an easy way to convert their ill-gotten coins. 

"The Rogue 100 are extremely active traders and have a huge impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They’ve received steadily increasing amounts of cryptocurrency each month since late 2017, but their activity skyrocketed this year."   

The firm adds that Rogue 100 could be responsible for one percent of all Bitcoin activity.    

OTC brokers
image by chainalysis.com

Binance and Huobi offer a helping hand   

Chainalysis has estimated that 70 percent of all brokers operate on Singapore-based centralized exchange Huobi. Less important players outside of crypto also rely on Binance, the biggest exchange by trading volume, for turning Bitcoin into cash. 

It's important to note that the Rogue 100 group doesn't necessarily cover the whole scope of illicit transactions that are happening on Binance and Huobi.     

"We think it’s extremely likely that some percentage of the other highly-active Binance and Huobi accounts taking in illicit funds also belong to corrupt OTC brokers we’ve yet to identify." 

#Binance News #Huobi News #Cryptocurrency Crime #Bitcoin News

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

