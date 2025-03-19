Bitcoin (BTC): Make or Break Support Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price at Breaking Point, Secret Bullish Solana (SOL) Pattern Formed?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of Bitcoin is still struggling as technical resistance levels put increasing pressure on the asset. The 200-day Exponential Moving Average, a crucial level for trend reversals, has once again rejected Bitcoin following a brief recovery attempt. The inability to overcome resistance prompts worries about additional downward movement in the upcoming weeks.

The price of Bitcoin is currently trading at about $82,000 continuing the downward trend that began with its recent highs. The asset is unable to recover its upward momentum due to the rejection at the 200 EMA, which indicates that bearish sentiment is still prevalent. Furthermore, there has been a consistent drop in trading volume, indicating weak buying pressure and leaving Bitcoin open to another possible sell-off.

The market has gotten worse as Bitcoin has had trouble establishing a strong level of support. Since sellers are taking back control, as shown by the chart's recent lower highs, Bitcoin may return to earlier support areas. The next crucial support for Bitcoin, which would signal a more profound correction phase, might be in the $75,000 range if it is unable to hold the $80,000 mark.

The larger cryptocurrency market has been turbulent as well, with major altcoins experiencing difficulties similar to those of Bitcoin. Due to ongoing market pressures from regulatory issues and macroeconomic uncertainties, investor sentiment is still cautious. The idea that Bitcoin might not have enough momentum for a short-term recovery is further supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is still in neutral territory but is beginning to weaken.

The failure of Bitcoin to recover significant resistance levels raises the possibility that a bearish cycle will continue. Bitcoin may face more downward pressure soon if there is not a significant change in the market or a spike in buying volume. Because a breakdown below this level could lead to a more significant decline, traders should monitor the $80,000 support level.

Dogecoin in trouble

As it tries to breach the crucial resistance level at $0.18, Dogecoin is still under downward pressure. The asset has not been able to move past this barrier in spite of multiple attempts, suggesting that the market is not strong enough to drive prices higher. This significant rejection implies that DOGE is still susceptible to additional declines.

One significant obstacle that has kept DOGE from reaching its prior highs is the $0.18 resistance. The price of Dogecoin falls every time it gets close to this level due to increased selling pressure. The market's general weakness and the absence of substantial buying support at current levels are both reflected in the inability to overcome resistance.

The increasing influence of a death cross, a bearish technical pattern in which the short-term moving average crosses below the long-term moving average, is contributing to Dogecoin's difficulties. The probability of a short-term recovery is diminished, indicating a protracted downward trend. DOGE may experience ongoing sell-offs and feeble reversal attempts as long as this bearish formation is present.

The next important support area is located around $0.16 if DOGE is unable to recover higher levels. A break below this level might lead to additional drops and possibly a test of the lower support zone around $0.14. Dogecoin investors continue to be concerned about the market's incapacity to maintain bullish momentum.

Solana's ascending triangle

After a protracted drop, Solana is still under a lot of downward pressure and is having trouble getting back on track. Notwithstanding its difficulties, a faint but possibly encouraging signal — the development of a higher low — has surfaced. By showing that buyers are entering the market at marginally higher levels, this technical pattern frequently points to a potential reversal and may set the stage for a more steady recovery.

Solana's outlook for the overall market is still difficult, though. Due to a death cross on the charts, which happened when the short-term moving averages fell below the long-term averages, the asset has been trapped in a continuous downward trend. Such patterns typically indicate protracted bearish conditions, which makes it challenging for SOL to exit its current range.

Technically, any possible recovery would be severely hampered by the resistance levels of $143 and $169. Solana is not likely to create any long-term bullish momentum until it clearly breaks above these levels. Additionally, the lower highs recorded during earlier recovery attempts point to a continuous battle against selling pressure. The general mood of the market should also be taken into account.

It might be more difficult for already-weak assets like Solana to make a comeback as the entire cryptocurrency market becomes unstable. SOL might be exposed to additional downside risks if Bitcoin and other significant assets do not recover. In spite of these worries, a higher low indicates that buyers are somewhat resilient. It might test its immediate resistance levels if Solana can maintain above the $125 mark and pick up steam.

On the other hand, if support is not maintained, the downward trend may continue, leaving the asset vulnerable to additional losses. Due to the asset's current critical juncture, traders and investors should keep a close eye on Solana's price action in the days ahead. Ultimately investor confidence and general market conditions will determine whether this hidden price signal signals a real recovery or just a brief lull in its bearish trend.