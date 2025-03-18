Advertisement
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Launches New Fundraising Initiative for Buying Bitcoin

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 13:40
    Michael Saylor has just announced Strategy’s brand new stock offering
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin evangelist and founder of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) Michael Saylor has taken to social media to make an announcement of his company launching a new stock offering to raise money for further Bitcoin purchases – Strife (STRF).

    Saylor revealed that this offering was made for both institutional and select non-institutional investors. He also shared a direct link to the press release sharing details of that stock offering.

    Strategy launches STRF to continue accumulating Bitcoin

    Strategy has registered a new public offering under the Securities Act of 1933. It consists of 5,000,000 shares of Strategy’s Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock going by the STRF ticker name.

    The document stresses that the company plans to utilize the proceeds from this offering to cover its general operational expenses, which include further acquisition of Bitcoin to add more BTC to Strategy’s current crypto stash.

    The company will pay cumulative dividends on STRF stocks at a fixed rate of 10.00% annually. It will be paid out on a quarterly basis on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 every year, starting on June 30 this year.

    Strategy has been accumulating Bitcoin for almost five years already, starting in August 2020. Over the past few years, it has raised billions of US dollars via various stock offerings to investors to buy additional Bitcoin.

    Strategy plans to buy $21 billion of Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, after a few-weeks' pause, Michael Saylor announced that the company had purchased 130 BTC worth roughly $10.7 million. Now, the company holds 499,226 BTC valued at around $33.1 billion.

    This latest Bitcoin purchase was funded by the sale of 123,000 shares of its perpetual preferred stock which helped raise roughly $10 million. This was part of the recently announced program to accumulate a mammoth $21 billion worth of Bitcoin over the next years.

    Saylor accused of "hijacking" Bitcoin 

    Earlier, a prominent VC investor and entrepreneur Jason Calacanis tweeted the following about the Strategy founder and his long-term Bitcoin plan: “Bitcoin has been hijacked and folks like @Saylor will break the game.”

    The billionaire investor believes that Saylor’s active Bitcoin accumulation is damaging BTC rather than benefiting it, since it gradually increases Bitcoin centralization as it is getting concentrated in the hands of just a few entities.

    Earlier this month, Calacanis tweeted that Saylor’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation techniques are damaging the Bitcoin ecosystem and the BTC brand itself.

