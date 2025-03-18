Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $78,000 Fall, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 18/03/2025 - 13:55
    Bitcoin (BTC) weak and bearish, Bollinger Bands signal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    When it comes to cryptocurrency, traders look at different indicators to try and predict where the market is going, and one of the most battle tested technical analysis tools can be called Bollinger Bands.

    Right now, the Bollinger Bands are showing a bearish signal for Bitcoin (BTC) as, if you look at the BTC/USDT chart from Binance on the daily time frame, it looks like Bitcoin might be heading down. 

    In particular, the Bollinger Bands show Bitcoin's price has fallen below the middle band — generally a 20-day moving average — and has also struggled to reclaim it. Right now, the middle band is between $85,000 and $78,000, and Bitcoin's inability to break above it strengthens the bearish view.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Bitcoin's value has dropped to $82,700 today, which is a 1.55% loss for the day — and part of a bigger downward trend that started at the end of February. Back then, BTC was trading close to $105,000, and since that peak, it has fallen a lot, crashing through several support levels that previously held firm.

    If you look closely at the chart, you will see that every time Bitcoin tries to get back to the middle Bollinger Band, around the $85,000 mark, it has fallen short. This ongoing failure to break through a key level points to ongoing bearish pressure. 

    If Bitcoin cannot bounce back and hold above that middle band, it is more likely to dip toward the lower band near $78,000.It is hard to predict Bitcoin's price movements, but the ongoing struggle against the Bollinger Band resistance suggests the market is still a bit unsure.

