    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for March 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 15:17
    Does price of Solana (SOL) have enough strength to rise?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are trying to come back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 4.46%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $126.60. If bulls can hold the gained initiative, the upward move is likely to continue to the $135 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $131.57 level. If it happens around it and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $140 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL has once again bounced back from the support level of $115.47. 

    If the bar closes far from that mark, buyers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a move to the $140-$150 zone.

    SOL is trading at $132.30 at press time.

