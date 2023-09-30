Bitcoin (BTC) Eyes Death Cross Rally, Top Expert Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, Bitcoin (BTC) has captured the attention of crypto space as it hurtled toward a concerning market pattern: the death cross. Renowned crypto analyst and founder of Into The Cryptoverse Benjamin Cowen shared his insights on this phenomenon.

The death cross, a market chart pattern indicative of recent price weakness, occurs when a short-term moving average dips below a longer-term moving average.

Specifically, Cowen highlighted the paradox due to which Bitcoin has historically rallied as it approached the death cross, only to witness subsequent declines marked by lower highs. Cowen elucidated that these market indicators, particularly the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, are lagging patterns. This lag often leads to rallies preceding death crosses and declines following golden crosses, creating an "unpredictable predictable" cycle in the crypto market.

Notably, BTC's recent rally, while seemingly promising, has resulted in lower highs, reinforcing Cowen's analysis of the prevailing downtrend.

As traders and enthusiasts closely monitor BTC's movements, Cowen's insights provide valuable perspectives on the current market conjecture.

This analysis by Cowen underscores the complex interplay between market indicators and investor behavior in the crypto sphere. As BTC enters this critical phase, it continues to draw global attention as a barometer of the evolving dynamics within the digital asset landscape.