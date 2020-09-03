Bitcoin and Ether to Be Accepted from Taxpayers in Crypto Valley

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 11:20
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin and Ethereum are about to be accepted as taxation payments in the canton Zug via Bitcoin Suisse crypto startup as of next year
Bitcoin and Ether to Be Accepted from Taxpayers in Crypto Valley
According to Crypto Valley Journal, as of 2021 the canton Zug authorities in Switzerlandalso known as Crypto Valleywill allow businesses and individuals to pay their tax debts in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

New major use case for Bitcoin, Ether

The authorities of the canton Zug have decided to follow numerous merchants accepting crypto as a payment option and are going to allow residents to pay taxes in Bitcoin and Ethereumthe two biggest cryptocurrencies on the market.

Traditionally, fiat currencies' power lies in governments accepting taxes with them. Now that Zug is about to start accepting taxes in BTC and ETH, these crypto coins will have a path to a new primary use case opened for them.

Limits on paying taxes in BTC, ETH

Businesses and individuals will be given an option to pay taxes in crypto as of 2021. However, they will only be able to pay up to an amount of 100,000 Swiss francs' worth.

In the coming weeks, a pilot will be rolled out to trial the new innovative initiative in Zug.

The tax authority must be notified in advance should taxpayers decide to use crypto to pay their taxes; after that they will be sent a QR code via email.

Price fluctuations do not matter

The Financial Director of Zug, Heinz Tännler, stated that as the home of Crypto Valley, Zug intends to continue promoting crypto and making it simpler for the population to use it.

Accepting taxes in Bitcoin and Ethereum is a major milestone in this regard, he added.

The news outlet emphasized that large price fluctuations in Bitcoin and Ether will not matter much, since tax payments in crypto will be cashed out in Swiss francsone of the most stable currencies in the world.

Earlier this year, Swiss municipality Zermatt also started accepting Bitcoin for taxes.

Breaking: BoE Governor Bailey Calls Bitcoin "Highly Risky Investment Opportunity"

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Thu, 09/03/2020 - 14:45
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has "no connection" to money, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
Breaking: BoE Governor Bailey Calls Bitcoin "Highly Risky Investment Opportunity"
In a stablecoin-focused speech delivered today at a virtual Brookings Institution event, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey ramped up his criticism of Bitcoin, claiming that it has no connection to money.

I will start with crypto-assets, such as bitcoin, which have appeared in the last ten years or so. They have no connection at all to money.

Bailey adds that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin "may have" extrinsic value but they are a "highly risky" investment opportunity.

As reported by U.Today, Bailey warned investors earlier this year that Bitcoin investors could lose all their money since he is convinced that the top crypto has no intrinsic value, echoing his earlier comments as CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) back in December 2017.

He also noted that cryptocurrency assets are unusable for payments, while praising stablecoins:

Stablecoins could offer some useful benefits. For example, they could further reduce frictions in payments, by potentially increasing the speed and lowering the cost of payments (particularly if global stablecoins were to be established). Stablecoins may offer increased convenience, including via integration with other technology, such as social media platforms or retail services.

However, the governor slammed those fiat-pegged digital assets that are issued outside of the banking system since some do not include a legal claim for holders and may incur liquidity risks:

Stablecoins need to offer coin-holders a robust claim, with supporting mechanisms and protections to ensure they can be redeemed at any time 1-to-1 into fiat currency.

Tether, the top stablecoin with a market cap of $13 bln, sent shockwaves across the market last year by revealing that only 74 percent of USDT was backed by cash or cash equivalents last year.

In addition, Bailey argued against issuing a multi-currency stablecoin, which was the first iteration of Facebook's Libra, saying that they should initially be based on single fiat currencies:

The starting point for a global stablecoin should be based on single currencies. We should not run before we can walk.

He emphasized the need for global regulatory standards for the nascent asset class:

In particular, host regulators of global stablecoins must, and are, working with other regulators in other jurisdictions to ensure that they are appropriately regulated and gaps in coverage, opportunities for regulatory arbitrage, do not emerge.

While BoE is mulling over creating its own central bank digital currency, Bailey is not ruling out the possibility that CBDCs could coexist with stablecoins:

Stablecoins and CBDC are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Depending on design choices, they could sit alongside each other, either as distinct payment options, or with elements of the stablecoin ecosystem, such as wallets, providing consumers with access to a CBDC.

