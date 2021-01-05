Binance Wires $14,322,678 in Bitcoin to Mt. Gox Wallet

Whale Alert has reported that someone has sent over $14 million in Bitcoin from Binance to a Mt. Gox wallet

Whale Alert crypto tracker has detected a transaction carrying $14,322,678 worth of Bitcoin (450 BTC) from a Binance address to a Mt. Gox wallet.

Mt. Gox was one of the earliest Bitcoin exchanges, based in Japan, that handled 70 percent of BTC trading back in 2013-2014. It was created by Mark Karpeles.

Mt. Gox was shut down after several hacker attacks due to a poor security system. Karpeles was taken to court by the traders for allegedly wiring $3 million of their funds to his own bank account and investing that money in startups.