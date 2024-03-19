Advertisement
AD

Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Binance, largest global crypto exchange, celebrates historic milestone as it eclipses $100 billion in user holdings
Tue, 19/03/2024 - 8:22
Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced a significant milestone - surpassing $100 billion in user funds. This achievement is the first since the implementation of proof-of-reserve disclosures in November 2022.

Advertisement

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 17

A breakdown of the funds reveals Bitcoin as the dominant asset, with over 562 million BTC held by users on the exchange. Binance maintains a coverage ratio of 103.16%, highlighting its commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of user assets. Other prominent cryptocurrencies such as USDT, Ethereum (ETH) and BNB also contribute substantially to the platform's asset pool.

""
Source: Binance

Notable among the holdings is Shiba Inu (SHIB), with users entrusting approximately $1.9 billion worth of the cryptocurrency to Binance. This reflects the growing popularity of SHIB and its integration into Binance's diverse ecosystem.

Too big to fail?

Binance's achievement of surpassing $100 billion in user funds reaffirms its position as a key player in the cryptocurrency industry. With a focus on transparency, security and innovation, the exchange continues to attract users worldwide.

Related
'BTC, BNB, ATH, to Moon': Binance CEO Delivers Unexpected Insight

At the same time, as its platform grows, Binance is also attracting increased attention from regulators. Recall that in February of this year, the court approved a plea bargain for the exchange, according to which it must pay a fine of $4.3 billion.  As part of the deal, the company must monitor compliance via an independent firm for five years.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors have asked that the former Binance CEO remain in the country until the sentencing hearing on April 30.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Peter Schiff Warns About Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash
2024/03/19 08:19
Peter Schiff Warns About Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Fidelity's Ethereum ETF Offering Gets Amendment
2024/03/19 08:19
Fidelity's Ethereum ETF Offering Gets Amendment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 5 Signs of Crypto Market Crash to Watch Before It Happens
2024/03/19 08:33
5 Signs of Crypto Market Crash to Watch Before It Happens
Dan BurginDan Burgin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Insights from Prague Gaming & TECH Summit 2024 Speakers (pre-event)
Groundbreaking New AI Trading Bot Hits $1M Raised in ICO
“Affordable Housing Should Be Available to Everyone”: An Interview With the Blockchain Property Gate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance Passes Epic $100 Billion Mark in User Funds
Peter Schiff Warns About Major Bitcoin (BTC) Crash
Fidelity's Ethereum ETF Offering Gets Amendment
Show all
Advertisement
AD