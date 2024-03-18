Shiba Inu Team Member Shares Big Update on SHIB Metaverse

Excitement is brewing within the SHIB community as Shiba Inu team member Lucie recently shared a significant update regarding the SHIB Metaverse. The recent update provides insights into the progress and direction of the SHIB Metaverse project, giving the community a glimpse into what lies ahead.

In a tweet, Lucie shared her excitement for the next sneak peek into the Shiba Inu metaverse, hinting at major plans, of which the upcoming token TREAT will be a major part.

"Can't wait for the next sneak peek. ShibTheMetaverse has huge plans, and treats for Shib are a big part of it," Lucie posted alongside a short video clip.

Can't wait for the next sneak peek ☺️. #ShibTheMetaverse has huge plans, and @treatsforShib are a big part of it.



♥️ @mvshib



IYKYK.

pic.twitter.com/8FgWwik0kp — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@LucieSHIB) March 17, 2024

TREAT, an upcoming Shiba Inu ecosystem token, is developed to serve multiple purposes, which include providing rewards for SHIB: The Metaverse.

TREAT is also expected to provide liquidity to the SHI stablecoin, eventually replacing the BONE token as the reward token for ShibaSwap and also provide rewards for the blockchain version of the Shiba Inu-themed collectible card game Shiba Eternity.

While further details about the recent update remain scarce, the Shiba Inu community remains eager to see how the SHIB Metaverse will unfold and what opportunities it will present for SHIB holders.

Shiba Inu price rebounds

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00002798, up 4.13% in the last 24 hours. The surge comes as a relief for the SHIB price, which saw two consistent days of declines over the weekend. SHIB remains down 18.29% in the last seven days.

Shiba Inu's large transaction volume has also seen a 37.95% increase in the last 24 hours to $363.17 million, per IntoTheBlock data.

Large Transaction Volume estimates the total amount transacted by whales and institutional players on any given day. Spikes in large transaction volumes indicate increased activity among institutional players - either buying or selling.

In this regard, 12.18 trillion SHIB represented large transaction volumes in the last 24 hours.