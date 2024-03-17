Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 17

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will correction of Binance Coin (BNB) last?
Sun, 17/03/2024 - 14:40
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 17
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week is about to be bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by 5.13% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 7%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is in the middle of the local channel between the support at $548.6 and the resistance at $590.4. As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is also unclear as the rate is far from the key levels. If buyers want to maintain the midterm growth, they need to restore the price above the vital zone of $600.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 16

Only in that case is there a chance of a resistance breakout.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the candle is about to close far from its peak, which means that bulls are not as powerful as before. In this regard, traders may witness a local correction to the $500 area by the end of the month.

BNB is trading at $565 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Price Dip: $314 Million BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Unknown Wallet
2024/03/17 14:36
Bitcoin Price Dip: $314 Million BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Unknown Wallet
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing Tweet
2024/03/17 14:36
Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing Tweet
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 382 Billion SHIB Mysteriously Relocated as Shiba Inu Price on Edge
2024/03/17 14:36
382 Billion SHIB Mysteriously Relocated as Shiba Inu Price on Edge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

DePIN project Chirp Launches Testnet to Power Decentralized IoT
Xfood Announces Soft Launch of XFT Token, Backed by Wavedex Capital & PT Perwiratama Group
NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for March 17
Bitcoin Price Dip: $314 Million BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Unknown Wallet
Elon Musk Triggers Reaction From XRP and Dogecoin Community With Intriguing Tweet
Show all
Advertisement
AD