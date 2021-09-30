Binance Hires Former IRS Special Agent Who Investigated Silk Road, Mt.Gox, BTC-e

Bloomberg's Joanna Ossinger shares the details of the latest addition to Binance's directorial board. Amid regulatory attacks, the leading crypto exchange strengthens its security and investigation units.

Tigran Gambaryan introduced as Binance's VP

According to Bloomberg Crypto, world-leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired former Internal Revenue Service special agent Tigran Gambaryan.

Binance hires a former IRS special agent who worked on some of the digital-asset world's most high-profile probes https://t.co/9B2yGzXfGW — Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) September 30, 2021

Mr. Gambaryan becomes Binance's vice president of global intelligence and investigations. Another former IRS officer, Matthew Price, takes a seat as senior director of investigations at Binance.

Tigran Gambaryan led a number of high-profile investigations in the sphere of cryptocurrency frauds and hacks. Namely, he investigated the Mt. Gox hack and BTC-e and Silk Road cases.

Also, his spheres of interest cover combatting terrorism financing, child pornography distribution, identity fraud, tax evasion and bank secret violations.

Binance vs. Regulators: Another day, another restriction

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stresses the importance of this announcement for the entire crypto exchange segment, and for Binance's progress in particular:

The Binance investigations team now includes the top investigators in the world. This level of experience will make Binance a leader in compliance, enhancing trust in Binance and the cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole.

In recent weeks, Binance found itself under unmatched regulatory pressure: it was forced to stop delivering its services to users from China and Singapore.

Binance is far from being the only victim of Beijing's adamant anti-crypto stance. The oldest Chinese exchange, Huobi, was also forced to leave China.