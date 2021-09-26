Ekta
Ekta

Huobi to Ban All Chinese Users, Binance Halts New User Registration in Mainland China

News
Sun, 09/26/2021 - 07:58
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The two cryptocurrency giants are facing intense pressure in mainland China
Huobi to Ban All Chinese Users, Binance Halts New User Registration in Mainland China
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced that it will “gradually retire” all of its existing Chinese users by the end of the year in order to comply with local regulations:

Huobi Global will gradually retire existing Mainland China user accounts by 24:00 (UTC+8) on Dec 31, 2021, and ensure the safety of users' assets. We will inform users of the specific arrangements and details through official announcements, e-mails, text messages, etc.         

In the meantime, rival Binance no longer allows new users from mainland China to register on the exchange, 8BTCnews reports.

On Sept. 25, Huobi also scrambled to prevent Chinese residents from creating new accounts on its platform.   

Chinese cryptocurrency blogger Colin Wu has noted that exchanges are currently facing “greater pressure” in the light of the intensifying crackdown.

As reported by U.Today, the People’s Bank of China recently issued a notice, which says that it’s illegal for foreign exchanges to provide services to users in mainland China.

Both Binance and Huobi trace their roots back to China, but the two crypto giants had to move to other jurisdictions after the government imposed a ban on domestic crypto trading in 2017.

Chinese traders would access overseas exchanges with the help of VPN services.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Related
Largest Ethereum Mining Pool Shuts Down Services in China

Tether plunges in China

China’s ramped-up clampdown on the crypto industry has exerted significant selling pressure on Tether (USDT), the world’s largest stablecoin.

On Sept. 25, it started trading at nearly a 10% discount against the yuan on Huobi’s over-the-counter (OTC) market.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26
09/26/2021 - 16:46
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 26
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin Suddenly Jumps 7 Percent, Leaving Bears in Disbelief
09/26/2021 - 10:20
Bitcoin Suddenly Jumps 7 Percent, Leaving Bears in Disbelief
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Scores Partnership with Fortune 250 Company
09/26/2021 - 09:44
Cardano Scores Partnership with Fortune 250 Company
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya