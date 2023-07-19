Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for July 18

Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect price blast of Binance Coin (BNB)?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for July 18
Bulls are trying to get back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 0.21% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is rather more bearish than bullish as the price is near the support level. If the closure occurs below the $240 zone, the breakout may lead to the test of the $235 area shortly.

On the bigger time frame, the situation is neither bearish nor bullish as the rate is in the middle of a wide channel. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the range of $235-$245 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly time frame as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet.

In addition, the volume keeps falling, which means that BNB needs more time to accumulate energy for a sharp move.

BNB is trading at $241.1 at press time.

