DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 18

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 15:30
Denys Serhiichuk
Are meme coins ready for price blast soon?
The correction has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is on the way to the interim support level at $0.06769. If the bar closes around that mark, the breakout may lead to a price blast to the $0.065 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06845 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has also followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 1.52%.

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as it is located far from key levels. The falling volume confirms such a statement. Overall, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.0000075-$0.000008 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000771 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

