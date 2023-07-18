DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for July 18

Original U.Today article

The correction has continued on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the red zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 2.79% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is on the way to the interim support level at $0.06769. If the bar closes around that mark, the breakout may lead to a price blast to the $0.065 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.06845 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has also followed the decline of DOGE, going down by 1.52%.

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is neither bullish nor bearish as it is located far from key levels. The falling volume confirms such a statement. Overall, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.0000075-$0.000008 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000771 at press time.