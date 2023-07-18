Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 18

Tue, 07/18/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is price of Bitcoin (BTC) ready for local rise?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The rates of most of the coins keep falling, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.35% over the past 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has made a false breakout of the local support level at $29,736. At the moment, traders should focus on the bar closure.

Related
AAVE Price Analysis for July 15

If it happens near the resistance, there is a chance to see an impulse to the $30,200 zone and above.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is rather more bearish than bullish as the rate is on its way to testing the support level once again. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, closure below the $30,000 area may be a prerequisite for a continued fall to the $29,000 mark.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, is it too early to make any predictions as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet. If the situation does not change, sideways trading in the range of $29,000-$30,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

Bitcoin is trading at $29,924 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Loses 70% of Its Growth
07/18/2023 - 17:00
Cardano (ADA) Loses 70% of Its Growth
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 2 Billion ADA Demand Wall Might Push Back Cardano Bears: Details
07/18/2023 - 16:00
2 Billion ADA Demand Wall Might Push Back Cardano Bears: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin to $1.5 Million? Cathie Wood Says Her Confidence Has Increased
07/18/2023 - 15:45
Bitcoin to $1.5 Million? Cathie Wood Says Her Confidence Has Increased
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya