Binance CEO Clears Up Rumors About Re-Entering South Korean Market

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has downplayed that the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume was preparing to return to the South Korean market in a recent tweet.
Earlier today, a local cryptocurrency media outlet reported that Zhao had announced his intention to re-enter the country at the VivaTech 2022 conference in Paris.
However, CZ claims that the exchange is merely looking into such a possibility without having any concrete plans, which makes South Korea no different from any other market. He told one of the guys who asked him for a selfie during the conference.
Last August, Binance discontinued support for won trading pairs, payment options, and P2P merchant applications in South Korea.