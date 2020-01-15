BTC
Binance and Huobi Help Bitcoin (BTC) Criminals Launder Billions of Dollars: Chainalysis

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    OTC brokers and exchanges helped criminals to cash out $2.8 bln worth of $BTC in 2019

Blockchain sleuth Chainalysis has revealed that about $2.8 bln worth of Bitcoin (BTC) obtained by criminals was cashed out in 2019 with the help of over-the-counter (OTC) brokers. This is certainly some startling statistics for law enforcement agencies around the globe that are vying to clamp down on crypto-related money laundering.     

Notably, Binance and Huobi are responsible for processing more than half of all illicit transactions. 

Binance, Huobi
OTC desks serve as an important intermediary 

OTC brokers come in handy because of their high-volume supply, allowing customers to buy or sell large amounts of crypto. In fact, according to some estimates, centralized exchanges are responsible for only a fraction of the total trading volume but it's pretty much impossible to estimate how many coins are changing hands over the counter.         

While there are plenty of legitimate OTC desks that are operated by such high-profile exchanges like Сoinbase and Kraken, this market niche is also filled with plenty of bad actors who take advantage of relatively loose regulations.   

Those OTC brokers that facilitate illegal activities are collectively named a "Rogue 100" group. They control a pool of Bitcoin wallets and offer criminals an easy way to convert their ill-gotten coins. 

"The Rogue 100 are extremely active traders and have a huge impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They’ve received steadily increasing amounts of cryptocurrency each month since late 2017, but their activity skyrocketed this year."   

The firm adds that Rogue 100 could be responsible for one percent of all Bitcoin activity.    

OTC brokers
Binance and Huobi offer a helping hand   

Chainalysis has estimated that 70 percent of all brokers operate on Singapore-based centralized exchange Huobi. Less important players outside of crypto also rely on Binance, the biggest exchange by trading volume, for turning Bitcoin into cash. 

It's important to note that the Rogue 100 group doesn't necessarily cover the whole scope of illicit transactions that are happening on Binance and Huobi.     

"We think it’s extremely likely that some percentage of the other highly-active Binance and Huobi accounts taking in illicit funds also belong to corrupt OTC brokers we’ve yet to identify." 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Expected to Surpass $100,000 in Five Years by Some Financial Advisors

📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    According to a new Bitwise survey, some US-based financial analysts are certain that the Bitcoin (BTC) price could surge above $100,000 in the next five years

According to this year's Bitwise survey, four percent of US-based financial advisors expect the Bitcoin price to skyrocket above the $100,000 mark over the next few years. However, the majority of all survey participants believe that the leading cryptocurrency will be trading in the $7,000-$24,999 range. 

From hero to zero 

About five percent of all responders predicted that the BTC price would witness at least a ten-fold increase. However, while some are incredibly bullish on Bitcoin, there are also those advisors who don't believe that it will be able to survive during the next five years.

In fact, eight percent of all them are certain that the price of Bitcoin is going to zero within the next five years. 10 percent also predicted that BTC would plunge below the $1,000 level over the aforementioned period of time. 

On a positive note, there are significantly fewer permabears among the top financial advisors in the US. As Blockchain Capital's Spencer Bogart points out, 14 percent of them insisted that BTC would tank to zero last year. 

Major hurdles  

The Bitwise survey reveals that a whopping 64 percent of advisors would choose an exchange-traded fund (ETF) in order to invest in crypto. Only 16 percent of all participants would opt for direct ownership of crypto. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is yet to approve a Bitcoin ETF after rejecting at least a bunch of proposals.

Notably, Bitwise withdrew its very own ETF application shortly after publishing this research.                     

Another sticking point is the lack of regulatory clarity in the US. 58 percent of all advisors would feel "more comfortable" about allocating their assets to Bitcoin with better regulations.    

