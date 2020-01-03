$65 Mln Worth of Bitcoin Transferred to Bitstamp and Binance from Unknown Wallets

As the New Year has started, not only tremendous amounts of XRP have begun to move but also gargantuan sums in Bitcoin.
Over the past two hours a $36.5 mln worth of BTC has been moved between the Bitstamp exchange and several unknown wallets. On January 1, Whale Alert showed one more transaction between an unknown wallet and Bitstamp totalling $8,974,648 (1,250 BTC).
In the comment threads, some are expressing opinions that Bitcoin whales are moving their funds.
$45,5 mln in BTC transferred
The Whale Alert account reports that over the past hour three transactions have taken place between Bitstamp exchange and two unknown wallets.
Even though the third transaction also mentions an unknown wallet, the page with details provided by Whale Alert states that it was done between two wallets that belong to Bitstamp.
1,000 #BTC (7,290,517 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bitstamp— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 3, 2020
Tx: https://t.co/1G2y6x5NjQ
On January 1, a wallet with an unidentified owner moved 1,250 BTC to Bitstamp as well.
1,250 #BTC (8,974,648 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Bitstamp— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 1, 2020
Tx: https://t.co/6Te4D5qHwE
Bitcoin transfers made to Binance
Prior to that, the Twitter account of Whale Alert reported several consecutive transactions between unknown wallets and the Binance crypto trading giant. The amount sent to both ends totals almost $30 mln in Bitcoin.
714 #BTC (5,156,242 USD) transferred from #Binance to unknown wallet— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) January 3, 2020
Tx: https://t.co/rytGqS4N4I
In the comment thread, the majority of users believe that a Bitcoin dump is coming after these large BTC transactions. One user, however, believes that these huge amounts transacted mean an approaching Bitcoin price surge.
Whales are buying Bitcoins in the millions! This is proof that Bitcoin is getting ready for a massive take off. Incredible!!!— InstitutionalTrading (@mrstardom) January 3, 2020
A user @cryptzos predicts that these massive BTC movements being made could mean a 10%-20% percent Bitcoin price drop.
ah check the date :)https://t.co/rYtKWgjfyJ— BTCWhale (@cryptzos) January 2, 2020
When people transfers from unknown wallets (ledger or trezor etc) to exchanges, they are going to sell them. When people buy bitcoin, transactions goes from exchanges to unknown wallets. <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13
Stop telling people that whales are gonna buy bitcoin.
- Log in or register to post comments
When people transfers from unknown wallets (ledger or trezor etc) to exchanges, they are going to sell them. When people buy bitcoin, transactions goes from exchanges to unknown wallets.
Interview With Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino on Their New Innovative Products, Next Bitcoin ATH, & DEXes
Bitcoin Dips Below $7,000, is a Sharp Correction to $6000s Unavoidable?
Will Bitcoin Hit Peak Exhaustion in 2019 End? What Indicators Show
Litecoin Price Surges 4 % in One Hour with New Multisig Wallet Provider, BitGo
900 Mln XRP Goes Back to Escrow After Ripple Released 1,256 Bln Coins On January 1
Bitcoin Price to Spike to $7,530 If Two Supports Below Hold: Crypto Trader