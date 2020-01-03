BTC
4.51%
7279.67
ETH
3.85%
132.08
LTC
5.5%
41.59
EOS
5.76%
2.608
XRP
2.4%
0.1919
ADA
3.39%
0.03385
NEO
3.73%
8.861
TRX
3.65%
0.01333
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest
Original article based on tweet

$65 Mln Worth of Bitcoin Transferred to Bitstamp and Binance from Unknown Wallets

0
📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Over the past two hours, around $36,5 mln in Bitcoin was transferred between Bitstamp and some unknown wallets, $28,7 mln went to Binance – are Bitcoin whales awaking?

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

As the New Year has started, not only tremendous amounts of XRP have begun to move but also gargantuan sums in Bitcoin.

Over the past two hours a $36.5 mln worth of BTC has been moved between the Bitstamp exchange and several unknown wallets. On January 1, Whale Alert showed one more transaction between an unknown wallet and Bitstamp totalling $8,974,648 (1,250 BTC).

In the comment threads, some are expressing opinions that Bitcoin whales are moving their funds.

$45,5 mln in BTC transferred

The Whale Alert account reports that over the past hour three transactions have taken place between Bitstamp exchange and two unknown wallets.

Even though the third transaction also mentions an unknown wallet, the page with details provided by Whale Alert states that it was done between two wallets that belong to Bitstamp.

BTC Whale Alert
Image via Twitter

On January 1, a wallet with an unidentified owner moved 1,250 BTC to Bitstamp as well.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price to Spike to $7,530 If Two Supports Below Hold: Crypto Trader - READ MORE

Bitcoin transfers made to Binance

Prior to that, the Twitter account of Whale Alert reported several consecutive transactions between unknown wallets and the Binance crypto trading giant. The amount sent to both ends totals almost $30 mln in Bitcoin.

Binance Whale Alert
Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, the majority of users believe that a Bitcoin dump is coming after these large BTC transactions. One user, however, believes that these huge amounts transacted mean an approaching Bitcoin price surge.

A user @cryptzos predicts that these massive BTC movements being made could mean a 10%-20% percent Bitcoin price drop.

Join our Telegram channel to get news even faster!
#Bitcoin News #Bitstamp News #Binance News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Julius Koponen on Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:51

Julius Koponen Fri, 01/03/2020 - 12:51 Stop telling people that whales are gonna buy bitcoin.
When people transfers from unknown wallets (ledger or trezor etc) to exchanges, they are going to sell them. When people buy bitcoin, transactions goes from exchanges to unknown wallets. <<<<<<< HEAD ======= >>>>>>> c434eed8747bd71670b89d35c3368a1221aa4f13 Stop telling people that whales are gonna buy bitcoin.
When people transfers from unknown wallets (ledger or trezor etc) to exchanges, they are going to sell them. When people buy bitcoin, transactions goes from exchanges to unknown wallets.
Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website
Original U.Today article

TOP 3 Price Predictions: BTC, ETH, XRP — Uncertainty on the Market Before New Year

0
📈 Price Predictions
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Denys Serhiichuk
    📈 Price Predictions

    Has the expected bullish trend started?

Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

On the third day of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market has started with the price rise of the leading crypto. Respectively, altcoins have followed its scenario and all top 10 coins are in the green zone now.

Top 10 coins by Coinstats
Top 10 coins by Coinstats

The relevant information on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP are looking the next way. 

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

$133 322 651 241

$7 350,18

$25 674 814 619

2,36%

Ethereum

ETH

$14 489 119 095

$132,78

$9 452 083 597

1,85%

XRP

XRP

$8 369 569 788

$0,193124

$1 298 091 670

0,82%

BTC/USD 

The new 2020 year has started with high volatility of the leading cryptocurrency. If yesterday its rate went below $6,900, currently, the coin is trading around $7,300.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Bitcoin not only won back its fall, by adding more than $400 in value but also formed a reversal figure 'Inverted head and shoulders'. The current price of $7,300 is accompanied by a good trading volume.

Must Read
Bitcoin Price to Spike to $7,530 If Two Supports Below Hold: Crypto Trader - READ MORE

If the figure is successfully worked out, one more important milestone will be overcome - an inclined line with a maximum at the end of June, in this case, it is part of the Wedge formation and is regarded as a reversal pattern.

Bitcoin is trading at $7,317 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum shows less positive price dynamics that Bitcoin. The rate of the main altcoin has risen by 1.86% over the previous 24 hours.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the current growth, Ethereum is unlikely to form a reversal soon. As a short-term idea, one should pay close attention to the resistance level at $135. If ETH breaks it and the daily candle will be closed above it, the crucial point of $150 might be reached soon. 

Ethereum is trading at $132.36 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the least growing token. Its price has increased by less than 1% over the last day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, XRP is trying to hold the ongoing short-term growth. At the moment, the strong resistance is located near the level of $0.1950. Concerning the closest price projections, it is unlikely to fix above it as the trading volume remains still low and buyers' are not active enough. In this case, one can expect a consolidation phase in the range between $0.19 and $0.1930.

XRP is trading at $132.36 at press time.

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction

About the author

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and make predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing & ICO Advisory, ATB Coin, and others.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website