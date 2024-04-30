Advertisement
    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by Coinbase in 24 Hours: What's Happening?

    Arman Shirinyan
    Billions of Shiba Inu spotted being sent from Coinbase
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 13:53
    Billions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by Coinbase in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Billions of Shiba Inu tokens were transferred by Coinbase to an undisclosed address within the past 24 hours. This movement is part of a larger pattern of high-volume transactions involving SHIB, which includes several large transfers to and from various addresses, such as those facilitated by Uniswap and other large crypto entities.

    The transfer by Coinbase, involving 100.009B SHIB, is valued at approximately $2.37 million. Such movements can often be attributed to several strategic or operational reasons, including liquidity management, institutional client transactions or wallet reorganizations.

    ITB Data
    Source: IntoTheBlock 

    This recent transaction comes at a time when the on-chain metrics for Shiba Inu suggest increasing activity. Large transaction volumes have been observed, with a recent peak, as shown in the blockchain data. These metrics are crucial as they provide insights into market dynamics and investor behavior concerning SHIB.

    From a technical standpoint, SHIB's price has been experiencing fluctuations, currently hovering around key support and resistance levels. The asset's price recently tested the resistance at $0.00002270 but failed to break through, leading to a retest of lower support levels near $0.00002172.

    If SHIB manages to consolidate above this support, there could be potential for a rally toward the resistance at $0.00002396, providing a growth scenario for the asset.

    A failure to hold the support level could push SHIB's price slide toward further lows, possibly testing the next significant support near $0.00001741 that coincides with 200 EMA. Such movements will be critical to watch, as they could dictate the short-term market sentiment and trading behavior around SHIB.

    Overall, the large transfers and the current on-chain data for Shiba Inu paint a picture of an active network with fluctuating investor interest.  

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

