Advertisement
AD

    XRP Survives Surge in Bearish Pressure

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP potentially survived bearish pressure we have seen rising on market recently
    Tue, 30/04/2024 - 10:35
    XRP Survives Surge in Bearish Pressure
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP has demonstrated resilience, successfully maintaining a crucial support level around $0.50. The mentioned level is extremely important for the price as it has been holding the asset from falling toward critical values. 

    Advertisement

    The recent trading pattern for XRP has shown that while the token faces bearish pressure, the presence of support at $0.50 has historically signaled a consolidation point that could precede a significant reversal. XRP has flirted with this level, dipping below it briefly before pulling back up, suggesting an ongoing battle between bearish and bullish forces.

    XRPUSDT
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Maintaining above $0.50 could provide the necessary confidence for potential upward movement. The scenario appears ripe for a reversal if XRP can sustain its ground, supported by increasing buying pressure at this key psychological and technical threshold.

    However, looking at potential resistance levels, XRP faces a significant barrier at approximately $0.53. If XRP gathers enough momentum for a rally, this point could serve as an initial test of strength. 

    Related
    Shytoshi Kusama's Important Message Shared with SHIB Community: Details

    A breach of this resistance could send the token toward the $0.58 mark, marking another crucial resistance level observed in the past. Surpassing this could further validate the bullish sentiment and potentially open the way for stronger price growth.

    If XRP fails to uphold the $0.50 support, the token could be vulnerable to a drop. The next significant support lies around $0.47, a level that could act as a fallback for buyers to regroup and potentially drive another push upwards.

    The $0.50 support level remains a key point that could determine XRP's short-term trajectory, but a breakdown is still a possibility, so stay cautious.

    #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Avalanche Founder Shares Crucial Message With Crypto Innovators: Details
    2024/04/30 10:30
    Avalanche Founder Shares Crucial Message With Crypto Innovators: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Shiba Inu Triggers 268% Surge in Whale Activity as Price Jumps
    2024/04/30 10:30
    Shiba Inu Triggers 268% Surge in Whale Activity as Price Jumps
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Poloniex Hacker Moves Enormous $32 Million in Bitcoin
    2024/04/30 10:30
    Poloniex Hacker Moves Enormous $32 Million in Bitcoin
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HIPTHER Announces the BALTIC & Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2024 Shortlists
    Bitcoin Layer2 BEVM Announces Investment from Bitmain
    Fantasy Metaverse Darklume - Presale is LIVE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Survives Surge in Bearish Pressure
    Avalanche Founder Shares Crucial Message With Crypto Innovators: Details
    Shiba Inu Triggers 268% Surge in Whale Activity as Price Jumps
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD