Mon, 05/24/2021 - 13:56
Hedge fund legend Ray Dalio has "some Bitcoin"
Billionaire Ray Dalio Reveals He's Bitcoin Holder
Ray Dalio, one of the richest hedge fund managers in the world, has revealed that he holds some Bitcoin during a recent interview that was shown during CoinDesk's Consensus conference: 

I have some Bitcoin.   

Dalio didn't specify what percentage of his portfolio is in the largest cryptocurrency.     

As reported by U.Today, Dalio claimed that Bitcoin had proven itself last month at the Texas A&M’s Bitcoin Conference. Back in January, he said that the largest cryptocurrency was "hell of an invention."  

In early 2020, the head of the world's largest hedge fund told the Davos audience that Bitcoin was neither a store of value nor a medium of exchange. 

Since billionaire hedge fund Paul Tudor Jones got into Bitcoin, he has warned up to crypto. Nevertheless, Dalio often cautions crypto holders about an impending regulatory crackdown on crypto.      

In the abovementioned interview, he warned that governments could outlaw Bitcoin to make sure that it doesn't replace state-controlled monetary systems.    

He once again emphasized the importance of diversification.     

