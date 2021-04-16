Bridgewater's Ray Dalio Makes Case for Diversifying Portfolios with Bitcoin

Fri, 04/16/2021 - 19:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bridgewater's Ray Dalio claims Bitcoin has proven itself
Bridgewater's Ray Dalio Makes Case for Diversifying Portfolios with Bitcoin
Billionaire Ray Dalio, who founded leading hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, said that Bitcoin has proven itself during the Texas A&M’s Bitcoin Conference:

Bitcoin has proven itself... as money with imputed value  

He reiterated that the largest cryptocurrency has never suffered a hack, and its adoption continues to grow.     

The legendary hedge fund manager claims that investors are not supposed to be focused on one thing. Instead, they should strive to diversify their portfolios with Bitcoin because "it's got merit." 

Individuals should not be so focused on one magical thing, but what is the thing that can have a diversifying impact on your portfolio.

Dalio also doubled down on his criticism of government bonds and cash, advising investors against holding these assets:    

Why the hell are you holding that? How much cash do you have? Why the hell are you holding that?     

Other high-profile participants  

Apart from Dalio, the high-profile Bitcoin conference featured a slew of other high-profile speakers, including venture capitalist Tim Draper, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, Rob Kaplan of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, and hedge fund manager Bill Miller. 

Miller donned a Bitcoin hat that could rival Draper's famous Bitcoin tie. 

Miller
Image by @twitter.com

      

article image
thecryptobuds