Billionaire Mark Cuban Wants to Regulate Stablecoins After Collapse of Titanium Token

Billionaire Mark Cuban believes that the real lesson that can be taken from the implosion of algorithmic stablecoin protocol Iron Finance is that the industry needs more oversight.



The Dallas Mavericks owner told Bloomberg that it’s up to regulators to define the term “stablecoin” and set out the terms of collateralization:

There should be regulation to define what a stable coin is and what collateralization is acceptable. Should we require $1 in us currency for every dollar or define acceptable collateralization options, like us treasuries or?