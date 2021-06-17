PointPay PointPay

Elon Musk Questions Kraken CEO's Words About Bitcoin Being “Greener Than Critics Say”

News
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 11:26
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla CEO has commented on Kraken CEO’s interview to Bloomberg, in which Jesse Powell claims Bitcoin is greener than critics say it is
Elon Musk Questions Kraken CEO's Words About Bitcoin Being “Greener Than Critics Say”
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Centibillionaire Elon Musk, who has recently been attacking Bitcoin over its environmental issues, has commented on the interview of Kraken CEO Jesse Powell about Bitcoin.

Powell stated that Bitcoin is greener than critics say it is and that Musk should learn more about BTC.

To the first statement, Musk responded on Twitter, asking on what sources this assumption was based and clearly doubting Powell's statement.

Musk has banned Bitcoin payments for Tesla until Bitcoin miners start using renewable energy for fifty percent of their operations globally.

Bitball Bitball

Related
Peter Schiff Agrees Bitcoin Might Rise 6.125% in Next 7 Years but It Can Easily Crash Below $10,000 First: Details

Many have been accusing Elon of manipulating the Bitcoin price, since his single tweets have been able to push the flagship cryptocurrency both way up and down.

#Elon Musk #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Kraken CEO Explains Why Elon Musk Should Learn More About Bitcoin Mining
06/17/2021 - 11:53

Kraken CEO Explains Why Elon Musk Should Learn More About Bitcoin Mining
Antony KoroidAntony Koroid
article image Elon Musk Questions Kraken CEO's Words About Bitcoin Being “Greener Than Critics Say”
06/17/2021 - 11:26

Elon Musk Questions Kraken CEO's Words About Bitcoin Being “Greener Than Critics Say”
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image NFT Platform Enjin Creating Digital Version of Egyptian Pyramids
06/17/2021 - 11:24

NFT Platform Enjin Creating Digital Version of Egyptian Pyramids
Antony KoroidAntony Koroid