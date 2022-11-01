Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter

Tue, 11/01/2022 - 14:53
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Musk repeatedly hinted at his plan to integrate Dogecoin into Twitter prior to acquisition
Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent note, Bernstein says that it is "not unreasonable" to imagine a Dogecoin future for social media platform Twitter.

The firm suggests that the popular Bitcoin parody could become Twitter's "app coin."

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin recently experienced a stellar price rally following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Earlier today, the entrepreneur posted a photo of a Shiba Inu dog in a T-shirt with a Twitter logo next to a jack-o'-lantern. Many believe that he was hinting at an upcoming integration.

Still, it is now clear how the meme coin could potentially be used by Twitter users. Its potential integration remains theoretical.

Related
Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details

There is some speculation that it could be used to pay for the Twitter Blue premium subscription. As reported by U.Today, Musk floated such an idea back in April after initially acquiring a 9.2% stake in the popular social media company.

Dogecoin could also be used for battling a slew of scam bots that continue to pop up on the popular social media app. 

As reported by U.Today, Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson recently suggested integrating Dogecoin as a Cardano sidechain.   

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which owns a stake in Twitter, recently announced that it was forming a team to look for ways in which blockchain and cryptocurrencies could be used on Twitter.

Prior to the acquisition, Twitter had started working on its own cryptocurrency wallet. 

#Dogecoin News #Twitter
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Price Analysis for November 1
11/01/2022 - 15:15
XRP Price Analysis for November 1
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BabyDoge Price Goes up Triggered by This Positive News
11/01/2022 - 14:35
BabyDoge Price Goes up Triggered by This Positive News
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
11/01/2022 - 14:21
Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide