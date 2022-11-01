Bernstein Envisions Dogecoin Future for Twitter

Musk repeatedly hinted at his plan to integrate Dogecoin into Twitter prior to acquisition

In a recent note, Bernstein says that it is "not unreasonable" to imagine a Dogecoin future for social media platform Twitter.

The firm suggests that the popular Bitcoin parody could become Twitter's "app coin."

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin recently experienced a stellar price rally following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter.

Earlier today, the entrepreneur posted a photo of a Shiba Inu dog in a T-shirt with a Twitter logo next to a jack-o'-lantern. Many believe that he was hinting at an upcoming integration.

Still, it is now clear how the meme coin could potentially be used by Twitter users. Its potential integration remains theoretical.

There is some speculation that it could be used to pay for the Twitter Blue premium subscription. As reported by U.Today , Musk floated such an idea back in April after initially acquiring a 9.2% stake in the popular social media company.

Dogecoin could also be used for battling a slew of scam bots that continue to pop up on the popular social media app.

As reported by U.Today , Input Output CEO Charles Hoskinson recently suggested integrating Dogecoin as a Cardano sidechain .

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which owns a stake in Twitter, recently announced that it was forming a team to look for ways in which blockchain and cryptocurrencies could be used on Twitter.