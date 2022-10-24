Breaking: Twitter Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet

Mon, 10/24/2022 - 19:04
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Twitter appears to be on track to add a cryptocurrency wallet feature, according to tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong
Breaking: Twitter Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to popular tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong, social media giant Twitter is working on a "wallet prototype "that will make it possible to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies.

Twitter rolled out a feature that made it possible for users to tip content creators with Bitcoin last September. 

In mid-February, Twitter-native cryptocurrency tipping also became available for Ethereum users. 

Related
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Wants to Solve Twitter's Bot Problem

Earlier this year, the social media platform also allowed people to show off their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profile pictures. 

The rumored addition of cryptocurrency wallets will potentially turn Twitter into a full-fledged Web3 platform. 

#Twitter #Web3 #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Is XRP Centralized? Ledger Co-Founder Addresses Controversial Comment
10/24/2022 - 20:23
Is XRP Centralized? Ledger Co-Founder Addresses Controversial Comment
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Tesla’s Bitcoin Bet Goes Terribly Wrong
10/24/2022 - 17:41
Tesla’s Bitcoin Bet Goes Terribly Wrong
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
10/24/2022 - 15:49
AAVE (AAVE) Now Listed by Stock Brokerage Giant Robinhood
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide