Breaking: Twitter Developing Its Own Crypto Wallet

Twitter appears to be on track to add a cryptocurrency wallet feature, according to tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong

According to popular tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong , social media giant Twitter is working on a "wallet prototype "that will make it possible to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies.

Twitter rolled out a feature that made it possible for users to tip content creators with Bitcoin last September.

In mid-February, Twitter-native cryptocurrency tipping also became available for Ethereum users.

Ads

Earlier this year, the social media platform also allowed people to show off their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their profile pictures.

The rumored addition of cryptocurrency wallets will potentially turn Twitter into a full-fledged Web3 platform.