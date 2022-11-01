Cardano Reports On-chain Growth in October, Here Are Details

Alongside a Halloween celebration tweet, the Cardano Foundation has shared some fairly encouraging on-chain data for the past month of October.
👻 Some say it's a ghost chain.. but don't get spooked by some terrifying stats that bust the myth! 😱— Cardano Foundation (@Cardano_CF) October 31, 2022
Happy Halloween🎃🦇#Cardano #Blockchain🚀 pic.twitter.com/SiBkG0iCXT
According to the graphic posted, the number of transactions reached 53.3 million, up 4.18% from August. At the same time, the overall number of wallets grew by 1.06% to 3.63 million, while the number of delegated wallets increased marginally by 0.35% at 1.22 million. Thus, at the moment, out of 3.63 million ADA wallets, 1.22 million are involved in staking, which is quite encouraging. Twenty-seven percent of transaction types were made with smart contracts, representing a 2% increase for October. Seventh-three percent of transaction types were made without smart contracts.
October would be the first month of the new era ushered in by the Vasil hard fork; therefore, the network seems to be gradually fitting into the scheme of things. In its weekly development updates, IOHK shared statistics regarding network growth on a chart. Currently, 1,127 projects are building on Cardano. A total of 103 projects have launched on Cardano, while Cardano native tokens stood at 6.5 million across 63,865 policies. Also, the number of Plutus scripts was 3,531.
Cardano founder to host talks on crypto
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, is expected to speak on the topic "Is Crypto Dead?" at the world's largest tech conference, the Web Summit, in Lisbon.
This Thursday, @IOHK_Charles is speaking at @WebSummit in Lisbon.— Input Output (@InputOutputHK) October 31, 2022
In discussion with @mikebutcher of @TechCrunch - Charles will share his thoughts on 'Is crypto dead?'.
Learn more: https://t.co/uwvb5JPXLU#Cardano $ADA #WebSummit pic.twitter.com/2WQQFa5BRn
In other news, IOHK has announced a repositioning of Project Catalyst ahead of the next funding round. Project Catalyst has so far received and processed nearly 6,100 proposals, reached over 1.7 million votes and funded around 1,200 projects, with 800 in 2022 alone. The last Fund9 round saw 205 proposals selected for funding and more than 364,000 votes, a 53% increase from the previous round.